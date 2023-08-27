Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8, “The Fiancé of Despair,” is set to release on August 28, 2023, in Japan. The upcoming episode is going to see more of Pursena and Rinia, the Doldia beast girls, who have become the most hilarious addition to the series.

Rueus and Fitz, in a mischievous moment, decided to playfully discipline Pursena and Rinia. Their chosen punishment? Rib-tickling decorative drawings adorning the beast girls’ faces, creating a whimsical spectacle.

The catch? They’re instructed to proudly wear these artistic additions to school the entire day without washing them off. Follow along with this article to learn more about the precise release timings and streaming platforms for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will air this Monday, August 28, 2023, in Japan, at 12 a.m. JST. In the U.S., the episode will be released on Sunday, August 27, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. International fans can catch the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll exclusively.

For fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, the episode will be made available on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Below are the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 8 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central Standard Time: 10.30 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

British Standard Time: 4.30 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Time: 9 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Monday, August 28, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8, “The Fiancé of Despair” preview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will finally kick-off, what fans are calling the “season of love.” The tantalizing glimpse provided in the preview teaser indicates that affection is in the air at Ranoa University. Relationships and emotions intertwine as the campus becomes a hub of romantic developments, promising both heartwarming moments and potential complications.

Adding to the anticipation, the upcoming episode will also center around Cliff Grimoire, who boldly touts himself as a “magic genius.” This particular storyline element further intensifies the eagerness for the episode’s release, making the wait for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 all the more difficult to endure

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

