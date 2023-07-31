Mushoku Tensei season 2 releases key visual for Ranoa Magic Academy arc

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, a celebratory key visual for the next arc in the Mushoku Tensei season 2 television anime series, which starts on Sunday, August 6, 2023, has been revealed. This arc is called the Ranoa Magic Academy arc and is expected to finish out the second season’s first part, which will conclude in September 2023.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 will then return with its second part in April 2024, running until June of that year to have a total of 25 episodes for the second season. It’s currently unknown if the Ranoa Magic Academy arc will extend into the second season’s second part, but it should carry viewers through the end of the first part.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Rifujin no Maganote and illustrator Shirotaka’s original light novel series. The series originally began serialization in 2012 as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before being turned into a light novel by Media Factory.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 key visual features protagonist Rudeus alongside his soon-to-be classmates

The latest key visual for Mushoku Tensei season 2 features protagonist Rudeus Greyrat flanked by his eventual classmates. Such an assessment is further supported by the fact that Rudeus and everyone else in the visual all have the same style of clothing on. They’re also seen gathering in a courtyard-liek area in front of a massive building, which is presumably the Ranoa Magic Academy.

As mentioned above, the Ranoa Magic Academy arc is set to begin in the season’s fifth episode, set to release this coming Sunday, August 6, 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs internationally in Japan, and are also producing an English dub of the series. The English dub is two episodes behind the original Japanese dub, maintaining the typical schedule seen in other Crunchyroll and Funimation SimulDub series.

Prince @Prince_Meculos

I'm loving giving him a break after everything @Crunchyroll The goat goes to schoolI'm loving giving him a break after everything

Hiroki Hirano replaced Manabu Okamoto as the season’s director at Studio Bind, with Toshiya Ono replacing Okamoto as the series script supervisor as well. Sanae Shimafa is the new character designer for the second season. Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director, as does Maiko Doi as the sole color key artist.

The series is described by licensor Seven Seas Entertainment as follows:

"Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.