Is My Next Life as a Villainess manga finished? Status explained

There is no doubt that the otaku community loves the My Next Life as a Villainess manga and its anime adaptation. The light novel with the same name, written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka, inspired the original adaptation of the manga My Next Life as a Villainess. The show is well-known for its themes, Isekai, and entertaining romantic comedy.

Even though fans already held My Next Life as a Villainess manga and light novel in the highest regard, Studio Silver Link's ensuing anime adaptation increased the series' notoriety. However, with the current anime adaptation and a movie slated for release in December 2023, there has been a lot of ambiguity regarding when the plot will end, leaving fans to wonder: Is My Next Life as a Villainess manga finished? Or how far along is the manga?

My Next Life as a Villainess manga is not going to end soon

Fortunately, My Next Life as a Villainess manga is still in the early stages. With more than 57 chapters published, the manga is still going strong. The Josei manga magazine Monthly Comic Zero Sum published the first chapter of the manga in August 2017 in Ichijinsha. Seven Seas Entertainment is in charge of the manga's English translation publication.

The series is collected into nine compilation volumes, the eighth of which will be released in English on August 22, 2023. There is also a spin-off series, My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom!, that centers on Catarina and considers what might happen if she were to regain her memories at age 15. This spin-off was completed in July 2021 with three tankabon volumes.

Ichijinsha released an anthology of the series in June 2020 under the title My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: Girls Patch. This means that the entire My Next Life as a Villainess manga series has a lot to offer readers in the future.

Additionally, it is very likely that the manga won't be finished any time soon since the light novel is still ongoing and has been collected in 12 volumes. This will therefore provide the manga with a tonne of material.

A still from Is My Next Life as a Villainess (Image via Silver Link)

My Next Life as a Villainess manga also served as the inspiration for an anime series, which debuted in April 2020 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. The second season was released in September 2021. Additionally, following the second season's conclusion, it was revealed that an anime movie based on the series would be released in December 2023.

The plot of My Next Life as a Villainess manga

My Next Life as a Villainess manga follows the story of Catarina Claes. In the manga series, Catarina is a young noblewoman who one day recalls her previous life's memory as a 17-year-old otaku girl.

As she begins to remember things, she discovers she has been reborn as the villainous main character in the Otome game. Not only that, but she also recalled that the player in the original game was destined to either be killed or exiled regardless of the path they chose.

As a result, Catarina starts taking preventative measures to avoid these paths that end in disaster. Now, it will be intriguing to see what routes Catarina takes next. Additionally, it will be captivating to see if the relationship characters she is familiar with will remain the same or change as she regains her memories.

