My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Movie release date announced along with new key visual

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is set to release on December 8, 2023, in Japanese theaters, making it a winter 2023 anime season series. The exciting news announcement included a teaser visual of the main villainess Catarina Claes and other prominent protagonists such as Sophia Ascart and Geordo Stuart.

Although not much is known yet about where it will be aired, the animation studio taking up this project is SILVER LINK. This studio was also responsible for both seasons of the prequel series with the same name.

Many of the original staff members will work on this movie as well such as Keisuke Inoue as the director, Megumi Shimizu leading series composition, and Nami Hidaki as the main character designer.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie reveals new key visual with fan-favorite characters

Epic Anime News



The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - New Anime Teaser VisualThe #anime movie is scheduled to release on December 8 in theaters in Japan.

Not long after the movie adaptation was revealed, a short promotional video was posted to supplement the key visual. It features never-before-seen clips from the upcoming movie, along with a new official soundtrack and new supporting characters.

The voice cast will remain the same for each of the main characters in the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie. Catarina Claes will be voiced by Maaya Uchida, who also narrated the promotional video as it focused mainly on Catarina.

Her stepbrother, Keith Claes, will be voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara, and Sophia Ascart, Catarina's best friend, will be played by Inori Minase. The Third Crown Prince, Geordo Stuart, will remain as the main antagonist while he is voiced by Shouta Aoi.

Geordo's brother and the Fourth Crown Prince, Alan Stuart, will be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. Maria Campbell, the story's supposed heroine, will continue to be played by Saori Hayami.

Nicol Ascart is the son of the Prime Minister and is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka. Mary Hunt will be voiced by Miho Okasaki as she plays Alan Stuart's fiancee.

Movie makes announcement on Catarina Claes' birthday

Anime Twitter blew up on June 24 with birthday wishes for Catarina Claes, everyone's favorite villainess. Many fans displayed their love for the character with both dedicated cosplays and cherished pieces of fan art. It was a perfect decision to announce a movie adaptation on the same day as the beloved main character's birthday. It helped build hype for the movie set to release later this year.

Background information for the series

イングリス・ユークス



I just know the manga caps would be GAS.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! first found prominence in the animanga community as a light novel series. It was written by Satoru Yamaguchi with art by Nami Hidaka.

It began airing in August 2015 and is still being published to this day. The light novel series has a hefty score of 7.86/10 on MyAnimeList, displaying that it was incredibly well-received by fans.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is a shoujo series with both fantasy and romance components. MyAnimeList describes the plot for the series as this:

"Eight-year-old Catarina Claes is the only daughter of a duke, living her life peacefully and without incident until she hits her head on a rock... and then remembers that she is not actually the duke's daughter. She used to be an otaku who died on her way to school after spending the entire previous night playing Fortune Lover, her favorite otome game. After noticing that her current surroundings seem oddly familiar, she is shocked to discover that she has been reincarnated into the world of Fortune Lover as the villainess."

The synopsis continues:

The villainess in the game usually winds up dead or exiled, so Catarina decides to use her knowledge of the game and its routes to avoid any bad situations. But is it even possible for the villainess to reach a good ending?

Final thoughts

The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie has gained an impressive amount of hype. Various fans plan on tuning in to rebroadcasts of the previous seasons in preparation for the movie's theatrical release on December 8. The Winter 2023 anime season series list is starting off strong with this movie adaptation.

Stay tuned as more updates on the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie are released as the release date approaches.

