Xenoblade Chronicles 3 official soundtrack announcement all but confirms upcoming DLC release

After the success of 2022's open-world JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, publisher Nintendo announced an Expansion Pass. While the final content wave of the DLC still has a placeholder date, we could be seeing it sooner rather than later. The official soundtrack for the game, from Procyon Studio, is set to feature music tracks from DLC Volume 4. This is a narrative-focused DLC campaign promised by Nintendo.

The OST (original soundtrack) is scheduled for release on July 29, 2023, coinciding with the game's one-year anniversary.

With this information, it is all but confirmed that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story DLC will be released before that date. After all, it would make no sense to have the soundtrack out before the expansion itself.

When could the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC release date be announced?

Realistically speaking, we will likely hear more from Nintendo in the next two months. June is E3 season but since the celebrated gaming event has been canceled this year too, publishers are bound to host their own individual streams. Nintendo is no stranger to this format since it often hosts its own Direct livestreams. So fans will not have to wait much longer.

As for the OST itself, it seems to be an extravagant deal. Set across nine CDs, this collection will feature over 140 tracks composed by the acclaimed Yasunori Mitsuda as well as others like Manami Kiyota and Mariam Abounnasr. While the Limited Edition launches on July 29, 2023, it is also manufactured in limited numbers. As such, interested buyers must act fast before the stock runs out.

Fans aiming for the Regular Edition instead will have to wait a few days longer. They will be able to get their hands on the OST on August 2, 2023. Furthermore, both editions will feature exclusive artwork designed by Masatsugu Saito, the brains behind character designs for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3.

However, it is clear that the Limited Edition owners are in for a treat. They will receive the following goodies in addition to the OST:

Two 1/3 Scale Mini Replicas of flutes used for recording the soundtrack. These are Seishin no Fue (176mm x 9mm) and Kishin no Fue (135mm x 8mm), or Noah's flute and Nio's flute respectively.

A card with Masatsugu Saito's brand-new artwork. Additionally, there are printed signatures of all of the composers on the back side of the illustration as well.

80-page booklet centered around the music, from lyrics to insider details on the score's composition

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released on July 29, 2023. It is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. The Expansion Pass is also available for purchase separately.

