Xenoblade Chronicles 3 patch update 1.3.0 official notes: Adds compatibility for Expansion Pass Wave 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 patch 1.3.0 is finally live for download, and this has been one of the more anticipated patches for the game this month. This is because the update provides compatibility with the game’s Wave 3 DLC. This means that those who have purchased the third wave of DLC will now be able to access and utilize it in the game once they have downloaded and installed the patch.

The third wave will offer players new outfits, a new hero, as well as a new Challenge Battle mode.

Stealth @Stealth40k Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3 is out now!



Everyone gets a new costume by beating the new Challenge Battle mode.



Moreover, this is not going to be the final update that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 receives this year as the title is also set for an Expansion Wave 4. Hence it’s likely that there will be another compatibility update in the coming months.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 1.3.0 can look up the official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 patch update 1.3.0 official notes

1) Additional Functionality

Added compatibility for Expansion Pass Wave 3.

2) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some enemy models were placed where the name and enemy did not match.

Issues, where some Testudos were called “Armadillo” and some Armadillos, were called “Velites,” respectively.

Fixed an issue where leveling from Class Rank 9 to 10 when clearing the final battle would not unlock Appearances that should be unlocked.

In the event that this has already occurred, downloading the update will fix the issue, unlocking the appearance.

Fixed an issue where completing Roald, Fla’ran, and Zooza Collectopedia entries would cause them to display the initial reward.

Fixed an issue in Challenge Battles where lowering the Effects volume in Audio Settings would still cause battle sounds and footsteps to sound comparatively loud.

Fixed an issue where sliding down a rope using a specific timing would cause party members to continuously be KO’d and resurrected.

Fixed an issue where pressing buttons using a specific timing during a loading screen would cause the Battle Menu to appear after launching the game.

Fixed an issue where successfully completing Mio’s Chain Order would not cause Attacker and Healer hate to decrease.

Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.

