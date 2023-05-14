10 anime where the main character is reincarnated and powerful

Within the vast media realm, there is a trope in anime where the main character is reincarnated and powerful. This trope consists of captivating themes that have enthralled audiences for years. Among these themes, reincarnation and extraordinary abilities stand out prominently. The allure of witnessing a protagonist's rebirth into a new world and their possession of incredible powers creates an irresistible sense of anticipation and adventure.

So, this article delves into the realm of anime and explores ten remarkable series that revolve around main characters who are reincarnated and wield immense strength. These anime not only offer thrilling narratives but also take viewers on unforgettable journeys through their intricate and awe-inspiring plots.

Overlord and 9 other anime where the main character is reincarnated and powerful

1) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime revolves around the tale of Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old corporate worker who finds himself reborn as a lowly slime monster in a fantasy world. Renamed Rimuru Tempest, he gains a host of powerful abilities, including shape-shifting and the ability to devour his foes.

With these newfound powers, Rimuru embarks on a quest to build an empire and create a world where different races can coexist peacefully. This anime showcases the protagonist's journey as he grows stronger and explores the boundaries of his incredible capabilities.

2) Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Image via Studio Puyukai)

In Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary young man, is unexpectedly transported to a parallel world. There, he discovers a unique ability: the power to return to a predetermined point in time upon death.

Subaru's journey is filled with trials and tribulations as he confronts the perils of this new reality while attempting to save the people he holds dear. With each cycle of life and death, Subaru's determination and latent potential gradually unfold, transforming him into a formidable force capable of altering his fate.

3) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus DR Movie)

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who is summoned to another world as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes. However, as the Shield Hero, Naofumi faces betrayal and isolation from those around him. Despite these adversities, he gradually unlocks the true potential of his shield, gaining formidable strength and powerful allies.

Naofumi's journey is a testament to his growth from an underdog to a powerful force to be reckoned with as he strives to overcome the challenges that lie in his path.

4) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the immersive virtual reality MMORPG known as Sword Art Online, Kirito finds himself trapped along with thousands of other players. Armed with exceptional gaming skills, Kirito rises to become one of the most powerful players in the game.

As the series progresses, Kirito's abilities extend beyond the virtual realm, transforming him into a pivotal figure across various arcs. His extraordinary strength and unwavering determination mark him as one of the key players in the virtual world and beyond.

5) The Saga of Tanya the Evil

The Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via Studio NUT)

The Saga of Tanya the Evil centers around the ruthless salaryman Tanya Degurechaff, who is reborn into an alternate world as a young girl amidst a devastating war. Tanya possesses incredible magical abilities and quickly ascends the ranks within the military.

Her cold-hearted determination and unwavering pursuit of survival amidst the chaos make her a truly powerful and captivating protagonist. As she faces numerous challenges, Tanya's extraordinary strength becomes a defining aspect of her character, driving the narrative forward.

6) Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (Image via Silver Link; ‎Connect)

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody introduces us to Ichiro Suzuki, a game developer who unexpectedly finds himself transported into a fantasy game world. Much to his surprise, Ichiro is blessed with a high-level status and the ability to manipulate the game's mechanics.

With his unparalleled knowledge and skills, he becomes an unstoppable force, capable of effortlessly overcoming any obstacle. While initially seeking a peaceful and laid-back life, Ichiro eventually embraces his newfound powers and utilizes them to protect those around him. His journey showcases his extraordinary strength and explores the responsibilities that come with wielding such immense power.

7) Knights & Magic

IKnights & Magic (Image via Eight Bit)

In the anime series Knights & Magic, viewers follow the story of Ernesti Echevalier, a talented mecha otaku who tragically loses his life but is reborn into a world where giant robots known as Silhouette Knights exist. Utilizing his vast knowledge of mecha and his passion for engineering, Ernesti becomes a prodigious pilot and strategist.

His reincarnation grants him incredible power, enabling him to lead his comrades to victory in the face of daunting challenges. As the war unfolds, Ernesti's remarkable strength and unwavering determination significantly alter the course of the conflict, cementing his place as a powerful and influential figure within the series.

8) Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

Wise Man's Grandchild introduces us to Shin Wolford, a young man who is reincarnated into a magical world after meeting an untimely demise. Gifted with incredible magical abilities from birth, Shin is raised by a wise and powerful magician, enabling him to harness his potential to the fullest.

As Shin grows older, his exceptional strength and knowledge surpass those of his peers, making him an awe-inspiring presence within the magical community. The series showcases Shin's journey as he navigates his new life, honing his skills and using his powers to protect his loved ones and bring about positive change in the world.

9) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

In Overlord, Momonga finds himself trapped inside a virtual reality game after it shuts down. Stranded in the game's world, Momonga, who now takes on the form of an undead sorcerer, embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind his predicament.

Possessing incredible magical powers and commanding legions of loyal followers, Momonga becomes an overwhelmingly powerful force within the game. As the series progresses, Momonga's abilities continue to evolve, solidifying his position as a dominant presence and a formidable adversary for any who stand in his way.

10) In Another World With My Smartphone

Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Reed)

In Another World With My Smartphone follows the story of Touya Mochizuki, a teenager who is accidentally killed by a divine mistake and subsequently reincarnated into a fantasy world. Blessed with the ability to use magic and the unique advantage of retaining his smartphone from his previous life, Touya possesses an array of powerful skills and knowledge.

With his newfound abilities, he embarks on a journey filled with adventure, forming meaningful connections and using his powers to aid those in need. Touya's incredible strength, combined with his endearing personality, makes him a beloved protagonist in this anime series.

Final thoughts

Anime series often offers a vast array of captivating narratives and stories featuring protagonists who are reincarnated and possess incredible power have become particularly popular. From the whimsical adventures of a slime monster turned empire builder in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to the thrilling battles of an underdog shield hero in The Rising of the Shield Hero, these anime series offer a compelling mix of engaging characters, intricate plots, and awe-inspiring displays of strength.

Whether they are battling formidable foes, navigating treacherous worlds, or shaping the destiny of nations, the main characters in these anime series captivate viewers with their reincarnated existence and immense power.

