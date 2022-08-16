2nd Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Film will be released in IMAX format in Japan

Fans are delighted to hear that Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Deep Night will be receiving IMAX screenings in Japan. The announcement was made on the official website of the movie on August 10, 2022, and a key visual for the announcement was revealed as well. The movie is set to be released on September 10, 2022.

The movie will also have regular screenings alongside the IMAX screenings in Japan. The cast will return for the upcoming movie, with a few additions for the characters that will be making their first appearance in the anime adaptation of the progressive series. Let’s look at the screening details and the staff responsible for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Deep Night.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Deep Night

screening details

As mentioned earlier, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Deep Night will make its debut in Japan on September 10, 2022, with separate IMAX screenings.

It will also be conducting an advanced completion screening on August 24, 2022, in Shinjuku Wald 9, a popular movie theater, which will be attended by Japanese singer Eir Aoi, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice actor of Kirito.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac NEWS: "Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night" has released a new IMAX visual! NEWS: "Sword Art Online -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night" has released a new IMAX visual! https://t.co/ceuXd4RpzN

There seems to be a sense of anticipation for this movie since the prequel movie performed quite well in Japan. The previous movie topped the Box Office in its first weekend. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming movie performs in Japan.

The previous movie, Sword Art Online: Aria of a Starless Night, was released in numerous countries including the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and a few South East Asian countries. Fans can expect the upcoming movie to be released in the aforementioned countries.

Cast for the upcoming Sword Art Online Progressive movie

neokkri @neokkri looking like Progressive Aria staff is staying for Progressibe Scherzo. W. looking like Progressive Aria staff is staying for Progressibe Scherzo. W.

Apart from two new characters, Morte and Liten, the same cast will be returning for this movie. The new characters will be played by Yusuke Kobayashi and Kaede Hondo, respectively. The staff for this movie is mentioned below:

Ayako Kohno - Director

Kento Toya - Character Design

Yasuyuki Kai - Action Director

Yuki Kajiura - Music Composer

Eir Aoi - Theme song performance

About Sword Art Online Progressive series

Aria of a Starless Night and Scherzo of a Deep Night are both movies from the Progressive series. This is a spin-off light novel series which is a revised storytelling of the original light novel series. The story of the Progressive light novel series revolves around the main character, Kirito. It’s about his journey through the floating castle known as Aincrad.

It’s about his progression in the castle and deals with the events that happen on every floor of the castle. Kirito and another character named Asuna are two very different people who have decided to fight their battles alone. However, the nature of the game forces the two to try and overcome their differences to fight together.

