What Happened To Zenith Greyrat After Teleportation Incident In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation? Explained

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a popular Japanese light novel and anime series that chronicles the journey of a 34-year-old NEET, Rudeus Greyrat, reincarnated into a fantasy world as a newborn baby. The story follows Rudeus' adventures and growth in this new magical world as he aims to live a fulfilling second life.

One of the most pivotal events in Mushoku Tensei is the catastrophic Mana Calamity: a teleportation phenomenon that transports people randomly across the world. The Greyrat family faced an unforeseen tragedy, especially Rudy's mother, Zenith Greyrat.

So, what exactly happened to Zenith Greyrat after the teleportation incident in the series? Let's take a closer look.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation novel.

Who is Zenith Greyrat?

Expand Tweet

Zenith Greyrat is one of the main characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series and the mother of protagonist Rudeus Greyrat. She was born into nobility in the Holy Millis Kingdom but fled her home at 15, rebelling against the aristocratic traditions.

While traveling as an adventurer, she met Rudeus' father, Paul Greyrat, who saved her from constantly getting scammed out of money. Zenith fell in love with Paul and joined his adventuring party, the Fangs of the Black Wolf. After making Paul promise monogamy, she eventually became pregnant with Rudeus. They decided to retire and settled in Buena Village.

Zenith is a kind, affectionate, and nurturing mother. However, she can also be stern and holds strong traditional values aligned with the Millis teachings.

The Teleportation Incident In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Expand Tweet

The catastrophic Mana Calamity event occurs unexpectedly around the world when Rudeus is nearly five years old. This phenomenon causes mana storms and teleports people randomly over unpredictable distances.

The Greyrat family was affected by Mana Calamity as well. Although Paul gets teleported someplace not too far, Zenith's whereabouts become a mystery.

Her fate after the teleportation incident remained a question mark for many years. Her grieving family continued their search but couldn't presume she might have died.

Expand Tweet

Years later, Rudeus finally discovers a clue about his long-lost mother, Zenith. The former Demon Empress Kishirika Kishirisu, using her clairvoyant abilities, informs that his mother is alive and trapped in the city of Rapan.

Later in the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series, she was found to be trapped deep inside a teleportation labyrinth near Rapan city. This labyrinth was located in the treacherous Begaritt continent. Zenith was teleported directly into a mana crystal inside the labyrinth, which had encased and preserved her body for years in a comatose state.

Rescuing Zenith From The Labyrinth

Expand Tweet

Upon ascertaining Zenith's location, Rudeus assembles a rescue team, including his father, Paul, Roxy, and others. They embark on a perilous quest to the Begaritt continent to save Zenith. After many tribulations, including rescuing Roxy from the maze, the team finally reaches the inner sanctum of the labyrinth. Here, they confront the deadly mana beast guardian and destroy it after an intense battle.

Finally, they locate the mana crystal holding Zenith. The crystal shatters, freeing Zenith, who is found unconscious but miraculously alive even after being entrapped for over a decade.

Expand Tweet

Zenith's condition and mental state had significantly altered after being freed from her crystalline prison. The prolonged magical entrapment has erased all her memories and left her in an almost trance-like, detached state.

She was devoid of emotion or vocal communication ability. However, brief flashes of recognition and emotional reactions occasionally puncture her trance state, hinting at her core personality.

Zenith has also gained some magic abilities - she can read minds and thoughts telepathically but cannot communicate verbally. Her physical age seems reversed to her youth, likely due to the suspension in the mana crystal.

Expand Tweet

Zenith Greyrat faced a cruel fate in the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series, trapped inside a mana crystal within a labyrinth for over a decade. With her memories erased, she became an emotionless husk of her older self, with traces of her true self occasionally surfacing. Despite her mystical condition, her survival remains a miracle and a testament to the bonds of family.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.