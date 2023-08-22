Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Will Rudeus ever discover that Fitz is Sylphy? Explained

Marking the commencement of the highly anticipated story arcs within Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, the fifth installment of the series finally kicked off the Ranoa Magic Academy arc. The anime gracefully paved the way for the long-awaited and emotionally charged reunion between Rudeus and Sylphy, a moment that fans had speculated would inevitably transpire.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the encounter between Rudeus and Sylphy was unexpectedly distant, resembling a meeting of strangers rather than a reunion. Sylphy, now bearing the name Silent Fitz, her hair transformed to a snowy white hue, and wearing sunglasses, crossed paths with her childhood best friend after an 8-year interval.

This astonishing turn of events raises the question of whether Rudeus will eventually uncover Fitz’s true identity as Sylphy or if she will maintain her enigmatic silence indefinitely.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Ariel to aid Fitz in revealing her true identity to Rudeus in the upcoming episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Expand Tweet

Concerned fans fearing that Rudeus may never realize that Fitz is, in fact, his childhood best friend Sylphy need not be worried. The protagonist is bound to uncover her true identity during the Adolescence Period, as the Ranoa Magic Academy arc will continue for a while.

Ariel, well aware of the fact that Rudeus is Fitz’s long-lost friend, will play a pivotal role in helping her beloved guardian. Together, they will carefully stage a recreation of a past memory strategically designed to prompt Rudeus into realizing Fitz’s true identity.

This significant upcoming event is expected to lead Rudeus to the conclusion that Fitz is, indeed, the Sylphy who had been caught up in Fittoa’s teleportation incident like him and the others.

Expand Tweet

Although the heartwarming reunion is still a few episodes away in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, it will surely help Rudeus overcome the trauma of Eris’ abandonment.

It has been revealed in the light novel that Fitz was the very person who led Jinas Halfas, the principal of Ranoa Magic Academy, to enroll Rudeus in the institution as a special student. After hearing so much about the acclaimed Quagmire in the Northern lands, Fitz eventually realized that the person with mastery over voiceless incantation is none other than Rudeus.

Despite her outwardly calm demeanor upon seeing Rudeus after eight years, Fitz was actually excited inwardly, much like an avid fan who had long awaited this moment. She was also surprised to see his new Disturbance Magic ability, which made him win the mock battle against her with ease.

Expand Tweet

Given that Fitz, within the Ranoa Academy’s walls, is known for her aloof persona, which even Rudeus discovered through Zanoba, he was surprised to find her being kind towards him as she helped him get acquainted with the academia.

She also lent a hand in his research to delve into teleportation, a subject that lacked extensive information in the Ranoa’s library due to its taboo nature.

Adopting a masculine guise within the academy, Fitz concealed her feminine attributes, causing Rudeus to mistake her for a male. Little did she know, he had designated her as his senpai, someone he would admire and look up to from the day they first crossed paths.

As destiny unfolds, Rudeus is bound to learn about the hidden truth behind Fitz’s facade in the upcoming episodes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, promising fans a tearful yet heartwarming reunion between the two inseparable friends that’s sure to have them reaching for tissues.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.