Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 ends wedding bells on the horizon for Rudeus and Sylphiette

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12, “I Want to Tell You,” the grand finale of the first part, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans. It delivered the heartfelt conclusion that everyone had been longing for.

The finale illuminated the remarkable character development of both Rudeus and Sylphiette and delved into the feelings they had carried for each other all this time. The protagonist’s journey began as a quest to overcome the traumatic abandonment of Eris.

Along the way, he encountered various individuals and gradually overcame his setbacks. This journey culminated in a heartwarming reunion with his childhood best friend, evoking tears in the eyes of every “Mushoku Tensei” fan. Now, with the two characters finally deciding to marry, their story enters a new chapter filled with anticipation and emotion.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 and the original Rifujin no Magonote’s light novel.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 finally reunites Rudeus and Sylphiette as lovers

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12, slated to be released on Sunday, September 24, had fans eagerly counting the days to witness the blossoming relationship between Rudeus and Sylphy. The installment was highly anticipated, especially after the previous heart-wrenching episodes where Rudeus faced numerous challenges.

The finale, however, appeared as a silver lining, finally offering him the peace he had long deserved. As the episode began, it became evident that Rudeus’ ED had not been cured, which once again sent him into the darkest corners of his thoughts.

This instance was unanticipated for him, especially since Fitz, aka Sylphy, was believed to be the cure. However, it became apparent that his assumptions were not entirely accurate. Having faced a similar situation with Sara before arriving at the Ranoa Academy of Magic, which ended up breaking his heart and soul, Rudeus expected a similar response and outcome in dealing with his ED.

However, things unfolded differently than he had imagined. Sylphy proved to be understanding, expressing love and concern for him, and she didn’t want him to succumb to sadness. Instead, she provided him with hope and unwavering support, which gave Rudeus the assurance that there was still time to find a cure for his illness.

Rudeus hugs Sylphy after learning his illness has been cured, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 (Image via Deen)

After the duo returned to Ranoa, Sylphy was surprised by the caring nature of Ariel and Luke, who offered their assistance to help her and Rudeus. With Luke’s rare yet expensive potion, Rudeus and Sylphy finally managed to embrace love, adding an emotional dimension to the narrative.

The next morning, when Rudeus woke up and found Sylphy absent beside his bed, it triggered memories of Eris’ abandonment, causing him to break into tears. However, upon discovering Sylphy standing in front of him, a wave of relief washed over him. He hugged her tightly, tears streaming down his face, and revealed that his ED had been cured.

Rudeus announces to marry Sylphy, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 (Image via Deen)

As fans anticipated, Rudeus made the decision to join Ariel and her cause, eager to assist her in any way possible, especially since she and Luke had played a crucial role in helping him and Sylphy come together. Since his ED had been cured, Rudeus proclaimed that he would eventually leave Ranoa to look out for his family, who had been separated during the Fittoa incident.

However, Ariel encouraged him to reconsider his decision, pointing out that it would ultimately mean saying goodbye to Sylphy. Out of the blue, without giving it a second thought, Rudeus declared his intention to marry Sylphy, catching her off guard and causing her to panic. In the end, they made a heartfelt promise to take care of each other.

Final thoughts on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 lived up to the fans’ expectations, delivering the joyous moment they had longed for: Rudeus and Sylphy becoming a couple. As the duo leaves behind the phase of being just friends, the duo is about to embark on a new chapter of their life as husband and wife.

While it’s observed that Rudeus still grapples with recurring nightmares, he is gradually finding a way to overcome them. However, the reaction of Eris, who had abandoned him in pursuit of strength to keep him safe, remains uncertain. The episode masterfully addresses Rudeus’ trauma and heartbreak, brilliantly adapting chapters from the light novel source material.

As Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 12 has finally drawn the curtains on its first cour, fans must now await the second part to witness the marriage of Rudeus and Sylphy, a moment that promises to deliver all the delightful slice-of-life goodness the series has to offer.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime news and other updates as 2023 progresses.

