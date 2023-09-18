Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 (finale) release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 will be released this Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Japan. The recent and highly anticipated heartfelt reunion has taken fans on an emotional roller coaster, leaving them eagerly anticipating the ultimate finish.

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12, fans can expect Rudeus and Sylphy to reconnect and catch up on everything that has transpired until now. The installment is poised to explore the romantic developments by centering primarily around Rudeus and Sylphy’s interactions as they delve into the depths of their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 will air in the U.S. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll will stream the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform in both English subbed and dub versions.

Fans in Southeast Asia can watch the finale on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. See below for the release dates and timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 for all regions with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, September 24, 8:30 a.m.

Central Time: Sunday, September 24, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Time: Sunday, September 24, 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 24, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 24, 9 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, September 24, 5:30 p.m.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 25, 1 a.m.

Philippines time: Sunday, September 24, 11:30 p.m.

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 24, 12:30 a.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 24, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 24, 9:30 a.m.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 recap

Sylphy initially hesitated to discuss her gender revelation with Ariel, who was curious about her reluctance to reveal her identity to Rudeus. Sylphy confessed that doing so felt like a betrayal to Ariel, and she feared the heartbreak of Rudeus not remembering her.

Ariel insisted that Sylphy should disclose her true identity to Rudeus and gave her the ultimatum that failing the task would eventually cause her to sever ties with him forever. Sylphy then revealed significant memories from her core that she could re-enact to help Rudeus remember her.

Sylphy asked Rudeus to accompany her on the mission to the deep Forest of Hail to obtain the rare Freeze Fringe flower that only bloomed in winter. During their journey, Sylphy used her magic ring to create rain. She also increased the moisture to prevent Rudeus from dispersing the clouds.

Their journey took them to a cave where they sought refuge, finding themselves soaked from the rain. To avoid falling ill, Rudeus dried his clothes and suggested Sylphy do the same. Initially hesitant, Sylphy revealed that she couldn’t remove her clothes as they were stuck.

While assisting her, Rudeus reached the point where he had to remove Sylphy’s shades. To her surprise, he recognized her by calling out her name. Overjoyed, Sylphy hugged Rudeus with tears in her eyes and confessed her feelings for him.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 (speculative)

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12, titled “I Want to Tell You,” will resume from where it left off in the previous episode, focusing on the Rudeus and Sylphy’s actual reunion. Rudeus will have to catch up on what happened with Sylphy all these years and how she landed up being Ariel’s bodyguard.

Since Ariel seems to be considering Rudeus as part of her alliance, he will join her in her war. Given that Rudeus would literally do anything to make sure Sylphy is happy, he will help Ariel get her throne back.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 promises to be an exciting culmination of their journey, full of revelations and challenges that will keep fans on the edge of their seat as they await the outcome of Rudeus and Sylphy’s reunion and the unfolding events in this gripping fantasy world.

As it is the final episode of the second season’s Part 1, it will leave fans eagerly anticipating the next installment.

