Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 - Why is Nanahoshi looking for Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji? Explained

With the release of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 9, fans finally found out about Nanahoshi, the girl who Rudeus saved in his previous life. Unbeknownst to him, she was teleported to the Asura Kingdom, soon after which she met Orsted.

Nanahoshi was previously seen with Orsted in the first season. After Orsted nearly killed Rudeus, she got the Dragon God to heal him and his friends. Years later, when she met Rudeus at Ranoa Magic Academy, she asked him if he knew about Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji. That said, why was Nanahoshi looking for the two Japanese people?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 - How is Nanahoshi related to Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji?

Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji are Nanahoshi Shizuka's friends from her life in the original world. All three of them were rescued from a truck accident by Rudeus. However, unlike Rudeus, who was reincarnated into the Asura Kingdom, Nanahoshi was teleported into the world. Moreover, as evident from the latest Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode, she hasn't aged since her arrival.

Nanahoshi has no interest in the new world and wants to return to her original world. While she hasn't encountered her friends Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji in the new world, she believes they were also teleported to the new world alongside her. Hence, Nanahoshi Shizuka is searching for Shinohara and Kuroki to return to the original world with them.

While she offered Rudeus to join her and her friends on their journey, Rudeus rejected it as he liked the new world and had no regrets about leaving the original world. That said, he did agree to help her find her friends and possibly find a way to teleport her back to the original world. Hence, the remainder of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 could focus on that.

Will Nanahoshi find Shinohara Akito and Kuroki Seiji?

As evident from the beginning of the series, Kuroki Seiji did not get teleported into the new world as he was seen giving testimony to the police about his two missing friends. On the other hand, Shinohara Akito was apparently teleported to the new world. However, unlike Nanahoshi, who was teleported ten years after Rudeus's birth, Shinohara Akito was teleported around 80 years into the future.

Due to this, Shinohara is yet to appear in the light novel; however, his name has been mentioned several times. Later in the story, after Nanahoshi theorizes what might have happened with Shinohara, she decides to stop her time, thus helping her stay alive until Shinohara appears in the world. Upon his arrival, she would most likely use the teleportation device she created and return to the original world with him.

Considering that this event hasn't occurred in the original series, fans are led to believe that Nanahoshi and Shinohara could become the main characters of the planned sequel series. Hence, it may take some time before one can say for certain if Nanahoshi will meet Shinohara.

