Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy's season two was announced right after the release of the first season's final episode. But no exact timeline for its arrival was announced until they released the trailer on July 13, 2023. The Isekai anime will be returning in January 2024.

The first season of the fantasy anime aired from July to September 2021. It is adapted from Journey in an Alternate World Guided by the Moon, a Japanese light novel series written by Kei Azumi. Its manga adaptation has been serialized online via AlphaPolis' manga website since 2015.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2: The change of animation studios from C2C to J.C. Staff

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season Two will be animated by J.C. Staff (Image via J.C.Staff)

The C2C animation studio animated the first season of this anime. It is a relatively new studio and mainly adapts light novels and original anime series. Its best work so far was Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 1.

However, the studio for the second season has been changed to J.C. Staff, a more popular animation studio.

J.C. Staff has produced some of the better anime series, including Food Wars, Eden's Zero, and many others. J.C. Staff is now adapting the promising second season of the fantasy anime that will hit the screens in January 2024.

Season 2 and the new adaptation studio

The second season of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy will be animated from chapter 39 of the manga serialized by AlphaPolis. With the change in the animation studio, fans don't exactly know what to expect as J.C. Staff wasn't quite successful with the sequel of One Punch Man.

However, the trailer looks promising, with the same voice actors and good animation. The second installment of the anime will have an extended duration of two arcs, which will be issued consecutively.

Recap of season 1

Just like any other Isekai anime, The main character of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Makoto Misumi, is an ordinary school-going boy who is somehow transported to another world to be their hero. However, he receives an unpleasant welcome, as the Goddess of that world does not find him pretty enough to become the hero and strips him of his title. He is also thrown away in the wilderness in a world he just entered. He encounters different creatures, including dragons, spiders, orcs, and other non-earthly creatures. The protagonist has received magical powers and other skills for survival. The banished hero is trying to control his abilities and use them to improve and save the world despite being cast away by the Gods.

The fantasy anime is all set to return in January 2024 and will be adapted by J.C. Staff. Do write in the comments about your feelings on the change of animation studios and your expectations from season two.

