Delicious in Dungeon anime trailer reveals 2024 release date, main cast, and more

Kadokawa released a teaser trailer for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ryoko Kui’s Delicious in Dungeon manga series on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Kui’s original manga series has been published in Enterbrain’s Harta magazine since February 2014, totaling 12 volumes and 94 chapters.

The Enterbrain publishing label is a division of Kadokawa Future Publishing. Hence, Kadokawa handles distribution for the Delicious in Dungeon teaser trailer. The series is classified as a comedy and fantasy seinen, an interesting cocktail of genres and demographics which can create some quality stories.

For Kui’s series, this seems to be the case considering Kadokawa’s choice to push for a television anime adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon. While this latest trailer is only a teaser, some substantial information has been released on the adaptation alongside it, including a release window, the main cast, some of the staff, and more.

Delicious in Dungeon anime adaptation slated for January 2024 debut

As mentioned above, Kadokawa began streaming the teaser trailer for Delicious in Dungeon on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The trailer revealed a January 2024 release window but, unfortunately, did not announce a full official release date. It was also confirmed that the series would be animated by Studio Trigger, best known for their work on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Kill la Kill.

Yoshihiro Miyajima is set to direct the series at Trigger, with Kimiko Ueno overseeing series scripts. Naoki Takeda is set to design the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda is composing the series’ music. An official English Twitter account and hashtag #deliciousindungeon have been created alongside the announcement.

The anime’s main cast includes:

Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomaro as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

All four appear in the teaser trailer and in a key visual that sees the four gathered around, taking part in eating a massive meal in what appears to be a dungeon.

The series focuses on Laios, Chilchuck, Marcille, and Laios’ sister, Falin. When exploring a dungeon alongside two other party members, Falin is eaten by a dragon and uses her magic to save the others by sending them outside the dungeon. Feeling indebted to her, the team brainstorms a way to return to the dungeon and rescue Falin from the dragon’s stomach.

However, this seems impossible, with most of their supplies left in the dungeon. Laios then suggests they sustain themselves by finding food inside the dungeon, cooking and eating monsters by making recipes from a cookbook. After returning to the dungeon and meeting Senshi, a dwarf with 10 years of experience in cooking and eating monsters, the foursome sets off to find Falin.

