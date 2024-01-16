One Piece chapter 1104 spoilers: Straw Hats back in action as Kuma vs Saturn begins

Monday, January 15, 2024, brought with it the start of One Piece chapter 1104’s release week, and likewise, it’s the first round of incredibly exciting spoilers detailing the coming issue’s events. While nothing is considered truly official until it’s present in a Shueisha release, these spoilers and the leakers they come from have historically been very reliable.

Resultantly, fans are discussing One Piece chapter 1104’s events, which see the Straw Hat crew able to get back in the fight. This is all thanks to Bartholomew Kuma, who officially finishes what he started in the previous release and begins his fight with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, likely beginning the arc’s exciting climax.

One Piece chapter 1104 sees “Marines prepare for the destruction of Egghead” as the fighting begins again

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1104’s spoilers begin with the issue’s title, “Thanks Dad,” according to the latest leaks from X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece. The title is most likely a reference to something Jewelry Bonney says to her father, Bartholomew Kuma, in the issue. This is further supported by @pewpiece’s decision to include a piece of artwork that seemingly sees Kuma placing his hands on a crying Bonney’s back in the leaks.

In any case, the spoilers then claim that Kuma’s punch excitingly does land on Saturn. The issue shows everyone being surprised to see Kuma, likely specifically focusing on the reactions of the Straw Hats, the Vice Admirals, and Dr. Vegapunk. Saturn is also likely given a chance to speak after being punched by Kuma.

This seems especially likely considering One Piece chapter 1104’s alleged spoilers claim Saturn gets severely hurt from Kuma’s attack. In fact, he’s said to have lost a limb as a result of the total damage he sustained from the attack. However, this is likely one of his spider leg-like limbs seen in his transformed state rather than his human arm or leg.

Admiral Kizaru then wakes up, likely due to the commotion of Kuma’s arrival and attack, and is able to move once more. Likewise, he immediately begins attacking the Straw Hats, which seemingly nixes theories that he had given Luffy the food and would be switching sides. While still possible, it seems unlikely, considering Kuma’s arrival is likely the best time to betray the Marines if he were to do so.

Thankfully, the Straw Hats are able to move and fight back once more, thanks to Saturn getting damaged. It’s unclear what the matchups are based on the alleged spoiler information available for One Piece chapter 1104 so far, but a likely matchup is Luffy and Kizaru’s rematch. It’s also likely that Bonney doesn’t quite return to the fight yet, instead sharing a word and moment with her father while she is able to.

The spoilers then eerily say that the “Marines prepare for the destruction of Egghead Island.” When the Marines first arrived at Egghead, their fleet was said to be much bigger than a Buster Call, with the term specifically being used in dialogue. Likewise, Stussy suggested that a Buster Call was coming for Egghead earlier on in the arc by comparing the island to Ohara. This is seemingly confirmed by the above claim.

The alleged One Piece chapter 1104 spoilers then end by claiming Saint Saturn regrows his limb and recovers, likely looking to continue fighting with Kuma after recovering. It’s also confirmed once again that there will be no break for the series following chapter 1104’s official release on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.