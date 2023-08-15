Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse disappoints fans with the difference in theatrical and digital release

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has now been released on digital platform, sparking excitement among numerous fans who are eagerly looking forward to rewatching it as many times as they desire. Following Miles Morales on his journey to avoid fate, the film was loved by many upon its release and was acclaimed for how it honored the 60-year-old lore of Spider-Man.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it packs in a ton of easter eggs that require multiple viewings for all to catch on to, and with the digital release, that's possible now. And while fans are enjoying their trip down through the Spider-Verse once more, they have discovered another thing that has left them a bit disappointed.

The digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is different to the version released in the theatres

One of the huge things bugging many fans about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's digital release is that the film on home release has minor differences compared to the film they saw in cinemas. That's right, it's not exactly the same movie, and comparisons highlighting differences between both versions are being posted online.

There aren't exactly some huge story changes, but rather the omission of a few dialogues and there being visual differences between the two versions. For example, one of the minor changes is the taking out of the line "sorry man, I am going home," during the Nueva York chase between Spider-Man 2099 and Miles.

One of the other changes highlighted by Twitter users as well as how when the prime version of Miles realizes that he is on Earth-42, there are textboxes surrounding him explaining his thought process during the moment, while in the digital cut, its replaced with a voiceover of Miguel'O Hara being played over helping Miles realize that he is in the wrong universe.

Changes like these keep on popping up during the film; however, this is not the first time that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would have this issue, as during its theatrical release, too, there were two different versions of the film playing in theatres.

Backed up by the film's editor, too, many were posting the clips back during its theatrical release, comparing the two versions and highlighting many of the other differences. It looks like this also carried on to the film's digital release.

Fans angry with the changes in the digital release

Right after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out, reports started to emerge that the film's development could have been smoother. Citing a toxic workplace environment, many animators spoke out against the work crunch they suffered, and writer and producer Phil Lord also came under heat, with reports mentioning that he couldn't finalize the shots well, leading to an overabundance of work.

With different versions of the film out right now, many fans have spoken out against it. Talking about how so many differences would have led to the animators having to crunch. Many are not happy with the digital release of the movie.

Some fans are also not happy that the version they saw in the theatres isn't the definitive take of the film and have compared it to George Lucas' tinkering of the original Star Wars films, which the director went back to over the years and kept adding changes to them. Being sad that the theatrical version is now lost to time, fans were sure to let their feelings be known online. Here are some of the reactions.

