Across the Spider-Verse ending: What happened to Miles Morales, and how will he return?

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was originally titled “Part 1,” while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was supposed to be called Across the Spider-Verse Part 2. That was changed later, but people still expected the movie to end on a cliffhanger, similar to how Infinity War and Fast X ended. This was especially because Beyond the Spider-Verse will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse’s ending left us with multiple questions that will be answered in the next outing. But most importantly, people want to know what happened with Miles Morales towards the end of the film, as his multiversal variant really put him in a tough spot.

Where did Miles go in Across the Spider-Verse

Battling the whole Spider Society at once, Miles lured every Web Slinger out of Miguel’s layer. Then, he returned to the layer using his ability to become invisible. He programmed the Send Home Machine to send him back to his Earth as well. Despite Miguel’s interruptions, he was successful at that. But this is where the real thriller began as Miles wasn’t sent to his home.

The “send home machine” can detect exactly where a particular Spider-Man is from. So, most of the viewers thought that he ended up on Earth-1610. Then he went home and revealed his secret identity to his mother. But as it turned out, Miles ended up on the wrong Earth. Instead of Earth-1610, Miles ends up on Earth-42.

Miguel revealed that he was the original Anomaly. He wasn’t supposed to become Spider-Man on his Earth, but he did because the radioactive Spider that bit him was from Earth-42, which was transported to Earth-1610 by Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, aka the Spot. So, the Spider that was supposed to bite the Miles Morales from Earth-42 ended up biting the one from Earth-1610.

As a result, the DNA of 1610’s Miles was altered, and the Send Home Machine picked a signature of Earth-42 from him. Hence, he ended up on Earth-42, where no Spider-Man exists. Things took place very differently over there as instead of Aaron Davis turning into the Prowler, young Miles from Earth-42 turned into the villain, presumably after his father perished.

He and his uncle Aaron kidnapped Miles-1610 and kept him captive. After that, the scene changed as we shifted to the events of Earth-1610 and Gwen’s assembly of a new Spider-team. This is where the film ended, leaving people wanting more.

How will Miles escape Earth-42?

During the confrontation between Miles-1610 and Miles-42, we saw the former trying to use his bio-electricity to escape The Prowler’s captivity. So, this is probably how he might break free. Beyond that, we will witness a battle between Miles-1610 and Miles-42, aka the Prowler.

With his newfound confidence after evading hundreds of Spider-people, Miles-1610 is surely expected to beat Miles-42. But how he would escape Earth-42 is the real mystery. One possible scenario is that his battle with Miles-42 would create another canon-erasing anomaly. That would ultimately lure Miguel and the Spider-Society on Earth-42, which could be Miles-1610’s ticket out of this dimension.

Whether he convinces Miguel to join him on Earth-1610 or steals a multiversal wristband of one of the Spider Society members remains to be seen. It’s also possible that in his battles against Miles-42 or the Spider Society, he could be saved by Gwen’s newly formed team that includes Spider-Punk, Spider-Man Noir, Peter B. Parker, Mayday Parker, Spider-Ham, Spider-Byte, Pavitra Prabhakar, and Peni Parker.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives on March 29, 2024.

