Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explained: How the film sets up a sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally been released in many countries, and fans are in awe. The film is being appreciated for its amazing animation and phenomenal music. Aside from that, Miles Moralis now has a different nemesis, and there are also introductions to a couple of new characters.

But as the movie ended, anticipation for its sequel became an all-time high. However, fans have to be a little patient about that because the third installment will release on March 29, 2024.

Having released on May 30, 2023, worldwide, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explained: Was Miles Morales an anomaly himself?

Cliffhangers are a way to tell the audience that they should expect more from the series or movie in question. Interestingly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did the same, as it ended on an agonizing cliffhanger. However, this meant that viewers should start gearing up for the third installment of this franchise.

The ending of this film was directly related to the events of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. At the end of the first film, a massive collider explosion took place that injured an Alchemax scientist called Jonathan Ohnn. After that incident, it turned Ohnn into a supervillain named The Spot. His body got covered in interdimensional portals, and he developed the ability to travel into different universes.

However, Ohnn blamed his anomaly on Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, and sought vengeance. To do this, he planned to travel through dimensions and absorb powers from alternate versions of Alchemax's colliders. He wanted to increase his strength and go after Miles. Meanwhile, the protagonist had reunited with his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, who was now part of the Spider Society led by Miguel O’ Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

At that point in the narrative, something strange and shocking happened. There was something called cannon events, which could never be stopped. Spider-Man 2099 revealed that these events were important to all Spider-People since it connected them all. An example of this event was the death of Uncle Ben. If these didn't happen naturally, the world they were supposed to live in could get ravaged. It would then cause a chain reaction that would cannibalize all worlds.

After this, the audience was explained the meaning of anomalies, which meant events that were not supposed to happen. It also occurred when different dimensions came in contact. The big revelation was that Miles himself was an anomaly. The spider that bit him was brought to his world by The Spot from Earth-42.

The villain thus planned on killing Miles' father after becoming a captain. This was a cannon event, which meant it was unstoppable. Still, Miles couldn't accept his father's death so he went against Spider-Man 2099 and the Spider Society. He entered a machine that was supposed to bring him back to his world, i.e., Earth-1610, but he landed on Earth-42 instead.

On Earth-42, he met another variant of Miles Morales called the Prowler of Earth-42 and got KO'd in a fight. However, Gwen transversed the multiverse with the help of Spider-Punk. She gathered Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, and Pavitr Prabhakar to rescue Miles while Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew, and Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider also began their search.

On Earth-1610, Miles's father was dead, but Uncle Aaron was seen well and alive. Between all this, The Spot gained enough power and was now almost unbreakable. This became an interesting hook that will be further be explored. As such, the fate of Miles Morales will be revealed in the third installment of the film series.

