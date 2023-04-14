Why are fans “annoyed” at Top Chef ending season 6 on cliffhanger? Elimination results available on demand

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of challenges. They put their best foot forward to create incredible dishes in hopes of impressing the judges and securing their safety. While some managed to be successful, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Tom Goetter and Sylwia Stachyra were picked to battle in the live elimination round. However, by the end of the episode, viewers didn't get to witness who went home. Fans were annoyed at the same. One tweeted:

MB @sugarcubedog2 I’m really annoyed @BravoTopChef just ended by saying if we want to see the end of the show we have to watch it online or on demand tomorrow. Do they think everyone is made of money? What a lousy thing to do to viewers. #TopChef I’m really annoyed @BravoTopChef just ended by saying if we want to see the end of the show we have to watch it online or on demand tomorrow. Do they think everyone is made of money? What a lousy thing to do to viewers. #TopChef

Bravo soon released the elimination clip on its website. Fans can view it on the same or on demand with a Peacock subscription.

Spoiler Alert: We have the results of the elimination ahead in the article.

Tom Goetter and Sylwia Stachyra battle it out in the Top Chef elimination

Bravo Top Chef @BravoTopChef See how it all goes down tomorrow on an all-new The pressure is on and the clock is ticking!See how it all goes down tomorrow on an all-new #TopChef World All Stars The pressure is on and the clock is ticking! 🕒 See how it all goes down tomorrow on an all-new #TopChef World All Stars 🔪 https://t.co/f1xOP1EgiS

Tom Goetter and Sylwia Stachyra performed poorly in the picnic challenge showcased this week. They were the two least impressive dishes and had to battle it out in the elimination round.

Tom's extravagant spending during the challenge yielded no results and only undermined other contestants' dishes. While Sylwia's use of cheaper ingredients to compensate for fellow teammates also resulted in an underwhelming dish that sent her into the elimination round.

By the end of the episode, host Padma Lakshmi introduced them to the twist and led them both from the Judges table to a cook-off station outside the Highclere castle in the garden. While the Top Chef elimination wasn't shown during the episode, Bravo soon released the cook-off on its website.

Ahead of the elimination, Tom reflected on his poor performance and accepted his mistakes and a "well-deserved punishment." While Sylwia confessed to being really exhausted but ready for a cook-off. The host revealed that the two contestants had to compete head-to-head in the cook-off to decide who stays in the kitchen and who will be sent to Last Chance Kitchen.

The Top Chef elimination challenge had both Tom and Sylwia make "the best, over-the-top delicious sandwiches" they'd ever made. They also had to mandatorily have a piece of meat between the two bread slices. The rest was up to them.

The back doors of the BMW cars beside them opened up to an extensive pantry to help the two Top Chef contestants bring out their best dishes. They had 20 minutes to make one of the best sandwiches to date. Both Tom and Sylwia went with their redemption ingredients - tomatoes and andouille - respectively.

Tom was initially making a cioppino sandwich, but realized that he had to use a meat. He chose tenderloin and thought it would go perfectly with tomatoes and a sourdough bread. He shifted his idea to a beef sandwich with a spicy tomato garnish.

While Sylwia initially grabbed the caviar from the pantry, she decided to not overcomplicate the sandwich and go with the crab meat.

After both the Top Chef contestants presented their dishes, the judges tasted their sandwiches. While making a decision, host Padma Lakshmi told fellow judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons that one dish was clearly better than the other.

By the end of the clip, the judges decided to eliminate Sylwia. She will now have to prove her mettle in Last Chance Kitchen for a chance to return to the competition.

Fans express their disappointment with the elimination not shown in the Top Chef episode

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the elimination not being showcased on the show. They felt that it should have been shown during the episode like it always did. Some also expressed that they didn't have the subscription and wouldn't pay just to watch the elimination.

Check out what they have to say.

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz #TopChef Dang it now I have to wait till tomorrow Dang it now I have to wait till tomorrow 😖 #TopChef

Joe Florez @jflorez Officially don't like this season's interpretation of Last Chance Kitchen, with a middle season insertion back into the competition, and then to resume it again. Bleh. #TopChef Officially don't like this season's interpretation of Last Chance Kitchen, with a middle season insertion back into the competition, and then to resume it again. Bleh. #TopChef

Kels 🍿 @KellySlayAnn When does LCK get put up, I’m not going to sit here all night waiting #TopChef When does LCK get put up, I’m not going to sit here all night waiting #TopChef

Hillman's Finest @MrsWayne_XOXO @BravoTopChef is getting more and more wack every season. I have Demand. I’ll wait until someone says who is going home. I don’t have time for all of that. #topchef @BravoTopChef is getting more and more wack every season. I have Demand. I’ll wait until someone says who is going home. I don’t have time for all of that. #topchef

MB @sugarcubedog2 @Rileydo73362981 @BravoTopChef Probably on Peacock tomorrow a friend said, but don’t know if it’s on the free version. I pay for cable that includes Bravo, but I can’t afford on demand. Top Chef is now a game that you have to pay to get the good stuff. @Rileydo73362981 @BravoTopChef Probably on Peacock tomorrow a friend said, but don’t know if it’s on the free version. I pay for cable that includes Bravo, but I can’t afford on demand. Top Chef is now a game that you have to pay to get the good stuff.

Amy Lewis @lewisamyla What was #TopChef thinking tonight? I don’t particularly want to go online or wait until tomorrow to find out who goes home. What was #TopChef thinking tonight? I don’t particularly want to go online or wait until tomorrow to find out who goes home. 😤

carlyn @Carlyn_carlyn1 @sugarcubedog2 @BravoTopChef Can believe more people are not complaining about this bs @sugarcubedog2 @BravoTopChef Can believe more people are not complaining about this bs

Season 20 of Top Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, contestants will face tougher challenges that will test their culinary abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Top Chef next Thursday, April 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

