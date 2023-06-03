Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's biggest cameo explained– Exploring how it might connect to other universes

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally out in theaters, and it presents a love letter to Spider-Man fans like no other. Following Miles Morales, who finds himself at odds with the ever-growing Spider-Society after he doesn't approve of their ways of stopping the Spot, the film sees him go on a multiverse journey like no other.

The thing about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is that it packs in a whole lot of cameos from the wall-crawlers 60-year long history. One of those cameos includes a character that might have just confirmed that the Spider-Verse universe connects to the MCU as well.

Note: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be present in this article. Proceed with caution.

Donald Glover cameos as the Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

💗Aliah💗 @chargebolt03 I’m rewatching #SpiderMan Homecoming and I had forgotten that the MCU introduced Miles Morales through Donald Glover playing Aaron Davis who said that he had a nephew that lived in the city twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m rewatching #SpiderMan Homecoming and I had forgotten that the MCU introduced Miles Morales through Donald Glover playing Aaron Davis who said that he had a nephew that lived in the city twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DRqTIbqt2H

Yes! That's right, Donald Glover does indeed make a live-action cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Playing the role of Prowler, aka Aaron Davis, the actor appears in one of the scenes of the film for a brief moment, but his cameo might just have confirmed something bigger.

Donald Glover was first introduced as Aaron Davis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor had a small cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Tom Holland's Spider-Man has a conversation with him, asking him for information about a weapon's deal. It's in that scene that Davis confirms that he has a nephew as well, confirming that Miles Morales exists in the MCU as well.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel I wonder if Donald Glover will play the Prowler in the live action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie I wonder if Donald Glover will play the Prowler in the live action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie 👀 https://t.co/oHWEo7y6Gy

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Glover's Prowler can be seen trapped in one of the cells of the Spider-Society. This comes as a result of the Super Collider in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse climax sucking all the villains into different dimensions and them being rehabilated once again to their own universes.

Glover just has a quick line in the movie where he interacts with Miles Morales, but this might just confirm that the Spider-Verse universe connects to the MCU as well. While it's not confirmed where Glover's Prowler is from, it still throws a hint at us. However, this is not the only MCU connection found in the movie.

The First Vegan With An Ass @WaterWitch5031 I promise no Spiderverse spoilers here, but I need yall to look at this real picture of Donald Glover in Spiderverse. This is the funniest cameo I have ever seen. I promise no Spiderverse spoilers here, but I need yall to look at this real picture of Donald Glover in Spiderverse. This is the funniest cameo I have ever seen. https://t.co/XKP42rci7p

During the film's opening, Miguel O'Hara can be seen mocking the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he name-drops Doctor Strange and calls the MCU Earth-19999, the official designation for it before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out and retconned it to Earth-616.

The film also features cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who make appearances through reused footage from The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man. With them having already appeared in Spider-Man: Now Way Home and Across the Spider-Verse having made their universes canon, it can be pretty much speculated that the MCU connects to the animated film as well.

madelyn @czernys_hoe ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

-

-

the venom lady cameo!??? andrew and tobey????? DONALD GLOVER?!?!!!! ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE SPOILERS------the venom lady cameo!??? andrew and tobey????? DONALD GLOVER?!?!!!!

However it may be, here's hoping that we might soon get our answer for it in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which releases in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, is currently playing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes