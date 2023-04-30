Exploring Miles Morales' origins amidst the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales is set to return in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in a few months and fans couldn't be more excited for it. Following the highly acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film just pitted Miles Morales into the lead role and instantly made his version of the wall-crawler become one of the most iconic superheroes we have seen in a good while.

Miles Morales as a character has also grown a lot over the years, not just in popularity, but also in terms of how his character is presented in the wider Marvel universe now.

Miles Morales first appeared in Ultimate Fallout #4 in 2011

Mary Jane @silverxsable Is Miles Morales the best Spider-Man legacy character? Is Miles Morales the best Spider-Man legacy character? https://t.co/RbVsmy5h7r

Miles Morales' Spider-Man origins were established in Marvel's Ultimate universe. It was retroactively connected to the ending of Ultimate Spider-Man, and was followed after the death of Peter Parker.

Miles Morales was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and first appeared in Ultimate Fallout #4 which was released in August 2011.

According to Fandom, following the arrest of Norman Osborn, who was revealed to be Green Goblin at the time, Aaron Davis aka the Prowler, broke into Oscorp Industries to steal his tech. However, while Davis would be stealing, a spider with the Oz formula would crawl into his bag.

Josh-Parker @WebHeaded_Josh Spider-Man fact of the day #81:

Did you know that Miles Morales (Spider-Man) once dated Katie Bishop and had a relationship with her in the ultimate (1610) universe? But it didn't last for long. 🥲 Spider-Man fact of the day #81:Did you know that Miles Morales (Spider-Man) once dated Katie Bishop and had a relationship with her in the ultimate (1610) universe? But it didn't last for long. 🥲 https://t.co/ccqWGLOFyl

Davis would later be visited by his nephew Miles Morales, who had no idea that his uncle was the Prowler. Morales would later be bitten by the spider at Davis' apartment, and would discover that he had superhuman abilities, which he would show to his best friend Ganke Lee.

Both of them would deduce that Miles actually has the powers of Spider-Man, but he wouldn't want to become a superhero and just wanted to live a normal life.

Unfortunately, a few months later, Norman would break out of S.H.I.E.L.D's prison, and would attack Peter Parker, who would die in a climactic battle against the Goblin. Struck by grief, Miles would feel immense guilt as he realized that he could have saved Peter, but since he didn't use his powers, the original Spider-Man died.

That Miles Morales guy @EARTH_1610_616 Since we’re getting another Rhino, here’s a reminder that him and Miles have the best friendship Since we’re getting another Rhino, here’s a reminder that him and Miles have the best friendship https://t.co/B1lpOT7e3Y

In honor of Peter then, Miles would take on the mantle of Spider-Man next and keep the myth alive while saving New York City from various threats. While Miles is Spider-Man and he shares many similarities with Peter's powers, he has a few new moves up his sleeve as well.

Miles has a venom charge attack that allows him to send a non-lethal electric shock to his enemies, and he can also go invisible, which gives him a major advantage while fighting his enemies. Aside from that, he packs in all the same wall-crawling and super-strength abilities that Spider-Man is known for.

Clark @VegetaIV Miles Morales straight-up dueling Hobgoblin with his Electric Sword?



That’s so uniquely his Spider-Man. Miles Morales straight-up dueling Hobgoblin with his Electric Sword?That’s so uniquely his Spider-Man. https://t.co/IsWDsiIsyU

Miles has truly grown into his own over the years, and we can't wait to see him return when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes