Exploring how Spider-Man: No Way Home could have caused the multiversal collapse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Its wildly successful predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, explored the concept of multiverse and it looks like the sequel will be building on that aspect.

This has led to fans theorizing about a potential connection between Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was confirmed at CinemaCon 2023 that the latest Spider-Verse movie will be dealing with a multiversal collapse, and the last time we saw something like that happen in a Spider-Man movie was during No Way Home. So, there is a good chance that the two movies might be connected in some way.

With that being said, let's take a look at this theory and explore how Spider-Man: No Way Home might just tie into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse directly references events of No Way Home in its recent trailer

The latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer teased a Spider-Society led by Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. In the trailer, we can see that he has an understanding of everything that goes on in the multiverse and also directly makes a reference to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Miguel calls Tom Holland's Peter Parker a "little nerd" and mentions the chaos caused by him and Doctor Strange during the events of the movie. This makes it pretty easy to deduce that the MCU film might have had some kind of impact on the story of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

During Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker approached Doctor Strange to help him out by casting a spell that would make everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. However, due to Peter's constant tampering with the spell, Strange loses control of it and opens up a multiversal rift that brings in many villains from different universes to the MCU.

During the final act of the film, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin lobs a bomb into a device that is needed to send all the villains back to their respective universes, causing it to explode and causing the multiverse to begin collapsing in on itself.

Of course, Doctor Strange swoops in and Peter asks him to make everyone forget about Spider-Man's identity and the day is saved, but perhaps the damage might have been bigger than he could have imagined.

Not only did Gobby mess up his Peter’s life, but he also ruined Peter of Earth-199999’s life, and in doing so pretty much directly caused the collapse of the multiverse.



Not only did Gobby mess up his Peter's life, but he also ruined Peter of Earth-199999's life, and in doing so pretty much directly caused the collapse of the multiverse.

Talk about a problematic king.

However, the connection between these movies hasn't been confirmed. And given that there is a multiversal collapse-like event in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well, and since Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to that, it could be possible that the movie just picks up from the stakes set up in the first film.

Regardless, it would be cool to see the events of No Way Home play a part in this universe.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has long been rumored to be cameoing in the upcoming movie, and if anything, it would be cool to see the actor somehow show up in the animated-verse. Whatever happens, we will only find out once Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

