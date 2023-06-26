Are there two different versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse playing in theatres? Film editor confirms the news

The film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is filled to the brim with details and stuff that fans can't stop discussing. Packing in many references to previous Spider-Man films and a chockful of cameos and characters from the 60-year-long history of Spidey, the film has some huge talking points.

Now almost a month after its release, many fans of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have noticed a very interesting detail about the movie. Claiming that there are two different versions of the film playing in theatres, many are taking clips of the film and comparing the two versions online. It looks like the claims might indeed be true.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's film editor confirms two different versions of the movie

It's relatively unknown for a film to have two different versions play side-by-side in the theatres. However, in the case of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it looks like that indeed is the case. The film's editor, Andy Levinton, confirmed on Twitter that he was "wondering" when people would start noticing the differences.

This probably might have happened the weekend after its release. It was reported that a new version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was sent to the theatres with improved sound mixing. This was definitely where Sony might have added the new version of the film as well.

The differences aren't really that huge, but rather they are minimal in nature with the scenes just replacing a few character actions here and there and having alternate lines of dialog. The most prominent of them has been a scene involving Spider-Man 2099 aka Miguel O'Hara, who at the start of the film has a small interaction with his AI Lyla. However, her actions in the two scenes are different.

In the first scene, when Miguel asks Lyla for help, she appears to be taking a selfie with him while in the second version of the scene, she can be seen giving him a fistbump. The next big change also came in involving Ben Reilly - particularly in the scene where he is chasing Miles in Nueve York. The difference is only in a dialog.

"I've got you trapped in my well defined musculature, so don't even-," Ben says in the first scene.

However, his line is changed in the second version.

"This one's called the sleeper hold. I am using my biceps to constrict your-," he says in the second version.

Which then leads him to get cut off once more by Miles. There are other differences noticed by fans as well in the movie with there being aesthetic differences too. For example: during Hobie Brown's entrance, his name pops up above his head while in the other one, it doesn't.

This, however, wouldn't be the first time that Sony would have altered a Spider-Man film while it was playing in theatres. During the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, they sent out an updated version of the film that had a few of its visual effects touched up. It was especially evident in the scene where Andrew Garfield returned as Spider-Man.

Did you notice any differences while rewatching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

