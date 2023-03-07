Sony Music Entertainment working with Lionel Messi to develop new animated series after 2022 World Cup win

Sony Music Entertainment are currently working with Lionel Messi for developing a new animated series after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar. Messi played a starring role in the triumoh, winning the Golden Ball. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists.

The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game. His rise to the top, though, wasn't easy. From a very young age, Messi had to overcome physical adversities.

His life story is worthy of featuring in any movie. The latest move from Sony, who are in touch with Leo Messi Management, will depict the little magician's career in front of the masses.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm A Messi animated series is in the works at Sony.



The series will depict Messi as a child as he confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a videogame.



(Source: Deadline) A Messi animated series is in the works at Sony.The series will depict Messi as a child as he confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a videogame.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/Qock3wUNEX

Messi has countless records in the game. Winning the Ballon d'Or seven times (most by any player), being Barcelona's record goalscorer and more are some of his most famous accolades.

Lionel Messi is reportedly happy at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains up in the air. The Argentine is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to ink a new deal regarding a possible extension.

Messi, though, recently claimed that at the moment, he feels great in the French capital. Since his 2021 arrival from Barcelona, Messi had a difficult first season in France. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.

He has regained his form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists in 29 games for the French club. Speaking to PSG's YouTube channel, Lionel Messi said about his current mindset (via GOAL):

"The truth is I feel great. The first year I had a hard time adapting to Paris for different reasons, This season I started differently, with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of desire. (I'm) more comfortable with the club, the city & everything that Paris means."

Watch Messi's full interview:

PSG are set to return to action on Wednesday (March 8) as they take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 seond leg in the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes