A recent story by Vulture revealed that the third installment of the Spider-Verse films titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will face severe delays. There is no chance it will be released by 2024. The artists who worked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse said that the team faced a lot of troubles, majorly because of writer/producer Phil Lord.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse starred Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson "Jeff" Morales, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Johnathan Ohnn/The Spot, Issa Rae as Jess Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Vulture reported that an artist named Stephen, who is currently working on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, claimed that nothing has been done for the upcoming movie as of yet. The production has not started and there was no way a 2024 release was possible.

He said:

"They've announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year. I've seen people say, 'Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.' There's no way that movie's coming out then. There's been progress on the pre-production side of things."

He continued:

"But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that's been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone's been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it's like, oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one."

Writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were promoting Apple TV+'s new season of The After Party when they spoke to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. The duo gave an answer if Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be delayed or not.

Lord said:

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great"

Miller concluded:

"And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

From comments from both, artists and directors it looks like Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be heavily delayed. But this even looks like a blessing in disguise as there have been several instances in the past where a film was rushed into production and release which resulted in an incomplete/poor product.

For now, the official release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is March 29, 2024, but the new release date is expected to be announced sometime in the future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse synopsis

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson the synopsis of the film according to Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

It was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham. Its official producers are Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg. It was released on June 2, 2023.

