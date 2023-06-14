Which Marvel projects got delayed due to the WGA strike?

Due to the WGA strike, Marvel seems to be one of the worst-hit studios, with many projects lined up for its upcoming phases in the next couple of years. For fans who are waiting to see the next chapter in Kang's (played by Jonathan Majors, at least up to now) story, there is bad news. The highly anticipated Marvel films will not make their debut anytime soon.

According to a recent revelation, many of the big Marvel projects, including Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, and the two Avengers films, have been delayed significantly. As the delay is due to the WGA strike, which has brought screenwriting and all writing activities for films and TV to a grinding halt, other projects like Avatar, Star Wars, and Alien are also impacted. Many TV shows will also face the back end of this protest.

I honestly believe this shift of MCU films is very beneficial for us and the crew



The two Avengers films definitely needed a delay



Deadpool 3 kicking off the Summer just feels right



Thunderbolts and Blade need more time



The only good thing for Marvel fans right now is that Deadpool 3 has received a surprising date change. It has been moved up by several months. The Ryan Reynolds starrer, which faced some controversy due to the WGA, will now release on May 3, 2024, instead of November 8, 2024, which is an odd development.

All the Marvel projects that got delayed due to the WGA strike

Captain America: Brave New World- July 26, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World

In theaters May 3, 2024



Captain America: Brave New World

In theaters May 3, 2024

One of the most anticipated films in the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World, will be the fourth installment in the Captain America series and the first without Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It has been delayed by a full month.

Originally, it was supposed to premiere on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts- December 20, 2024

Marvel's version of Suicide Squad is sure to be a fun film. But sadly, fans will have to wait at least five months longer. Initially slated to premiere in the summer of 2024 (July 26), it will now release on December 20, 2024, making it the last Marvel film to release next year, unless there is another round of delays, which is unlikely for the studio.

Blade- February 14, 2025

barrydaly.eth @itsbarrydaly New Rockstars @NewRockstars

Captain America: Brave New World - 5/3/24 7/26/24

Thunderbolts - 7/26/24 12/20/24

Blade - 9/6/24 2/14/25

Deadpool 3 - 11/8/24 5/3/24

Fantastic Four - 2/14/25 5/2/25

Avengers: Kang Dynasty - 5/2/25 5/1/26

Avengers: Secret Wars - 5/1/26 5/7/27 New MCU Slate:Captain America: Brave New World - 5/3/247/26/24Thunderbolts - 7/26/2412/20/24Blade - 9/6/242/14/25Deadpool 3 - 11/8/245/3/24Fantastic Four - 2/14/255/2/25Avengers: Kang Dynasty - 5/2/255/1/26Avengers: Secret Wars - 5/1/265/7/27 New MCU Slate:Captain America: Brave New World - 5/3/24 ➡️ 7/26/24Thunderbolts - 7/26/24 ➡️ 12/20/24Blade - 9/6/24 ➡️ 2/14/25Deadpool 3 - 11/8/24 ➡️ 5/3/24Fantastic Four - 2/14/25 ➡️ 5/2/25Avengers: Kang Dynasty - 5/2/25 ➡️ 5/1/26Avengers: Secret Wars - 5/1/26 ➡️ 5/7/27 https://t.co/neM9MqPjOD Feels like blade is never coming out. The only announcements we get for it are delays or people leaving the production twitter.com/newrockstars/s… Feels like blade is never coming out. The only announcements we get for it are delays or people leaving the production twitter.com/newrockstars/s…

The reboot of the popular Blade will also see a significant delay as it shifts from the fall of 2024 to Valentine's Day 2025. Blade was originally supposed to premiere on September 6, 2024.

Fantastic Four- May 2, 2025

Mcu Content @MarvelsContent RUMOR: Marvel Studios is reportedly reconsidering the ‘Fantastic Four’ cast because of payment issues.



Marvel reportedly went for an A list cast and that made the casting budget be HUGE.



It's expected that new faces will be attached to the cast. RUMOR: Marvel Studios is reportedly reconsidering the ‘Fantastic Four’ cast because of payment issues.Marvel reportedly went for an A list cast and that made the casting budget be HUGE.It's expected that new faces will be attached to the cast. https://t.co/FnTh2RlPiK

Fantastic Four was recently all over the internet due to casting rumors. Fans will have to wait a while longer to see the new cast in action, as Fantastic Four has reportedly been delayed by at least three months from its original date. The movie will release on May 2, 2025.

Compared to the other projects, this delay is less significant.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty- May 1, 2026

After the resounding success of the last two Avengers films, which broke the global box office record and set a new benchmark for superhero films, it is only natural to be excited about the next big Avengers assemble.

Sadly, the next Avengers film has been delayed by a full year.

Avengers: Secret Wars- May 7, 2027

'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' have been delayed to May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is based on one of the most exciting comic book storylines, will also be delayed by a full year, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on May 7, 2027.

Marvel fans will be hoping that there are no more delays waiting for them as the WGA strike rages on.

