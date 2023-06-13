"She carried Deadpool 2'': Marvel fans disappointed after Zazie Beetz confirms she's not returning to Deadpool 3

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero film Deadpool 3, is all set to release on November 8, 2023. Excitement is mounting as the movie's unconventional hero, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, takes center stage once again, aiming to captivate audiences with his unique blend of action and audience engagement. The movie has sparked several discussions about its integration into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film became the talk of the town after it was recently reported that Zazie Beetz, who played the pivotal role of Domino in the previous film, will not be returning for Deadpool 3. In a conversation with Decider, the actress said:

"Well, I’m actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. I’m excited to watch it."

Several netizens were disappointed with the news and took to Twitter to react to the same.

"We will not be watching" - Fans react as Zazie Beetz confirms she's not returning to Deadpool 3

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans eagerly anticipate the third Deadpool film. The excitement is fueled by the return of beloved characters from previous installments. However, fans were taken by surprise upon learning that Zazie Beetz, who portrayed the character Domino in Deadpool 2, won't be reprising her role in the upcoming film.

Several fans took to the comments section of Discussing Film's post about the news to share their views on the same. Some fans were noticeably disappointed and took to the platform to express their sadness with various reactions and comments.

However, not all the reactions were negative. Some fans expressed excitement for the upcoming film while others mentioned that while they were disappointed about Beetz's absence, they were still looking forward to the film. This reflects the franchise's strength and loyal fan base.

Given Zazie Beetz's pivotal role in the last movie, Domino's absence in the narrative raises questions about the film's direction. The irreverent character of Deadpool, known for her wisecracks, may indeed address this change in a unique style.

Meanwhile, the actress will soon be seen in the sci-fi film Nine Days, the Amazon Prime series Invincible, and the animated film Extinct alongside Adam DeVine and Ken Jeong.

The third installment of Deadpool 3 will debut in theatres on November 8, 2023

