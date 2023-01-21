Invincible Season 2: Everything we know so far

Based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name, the first season of Invincible received critical acclaim from audiences for its animation, storytelling, and stellar voice cast. Season one of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021, with eight episodes being released weekly. As it happened, the success of the first season led to Amazon renewing the series for two more seasons.

Now, after a two-year-long wait, the second installment of Invincible is finally set to hit streaming in 2023. As of now, a small teaser regarding the second season has hit the internet. It features an interaction between Mark Grayson (Invincible) and Allen the Alien where the former tells him about how busy he has been, referencing the behind-the-scenes work of the second season, shown as a quick montage.

Allen then asks him for the exact date when the second season will drop. After a moment's hesitation, Mark tells him a timeframe of "late 2023."

As of now, this is the only news regarding season 2 that has been revealed. However, fans can expect some more news on January 22, 2023, as it marks the 20-year anniversary of the comic book series' release. The comic series was first published in January 22, 2003, and ran for 144 issues until February 14, 2018.

Hence, fans can either expect an exact release date for Invincible's second season or some news related to the upcoming installment, new voice cast and staff, etc.

Invincible's creator Robert Kirkman hints at exploring "aspects of the story" that could he could not use in the original comic

As for the plot of the second season of Invincible, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, the story could go in multiple directions, based on what was set up in the first season.

Early on in the first season, Mark Grayson gained information about his Viltrumite heritage and Viltrum from his father, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, after he had developed his powers. The latter tells Mark that he had come to Earth as a protector.

The first season finale saw a huge climatic and emotional battle taking place between Invincible and Omni-Man, whose true colors were revealed. Nolan revealed that he had lied about arriving on Earth to protect it but instead wished to conquer it and help make the planet a part of the Viltrumite empire.

Mark was severely injured in the fight. However, he quickly recovered within days and was later hired by government agent Cecil Steadman to work for him. Nolan then left Earth after failing to convince Mark to help him conquer Earth and after deciding not to kill him.

As such, one possible storyline that could be explored in the second season is Invincible learning more about his Viltrumite heritage while trying to find his father after he left Earth at the end of the first season. If the second season follows the route taken by the comic, it could introduce Mark's younger half-brother, Oliver Grayson, who goes on to become Kid Omni-Man in the original franchise.

The second season could also see Mark undertaking a series of missions for Cecil and helping protect the planet from a multitude of threats. Mark Grayson could also join Allen the Alien and meet the Coalition of Planets, helping them stop the threat of the Viltrumites, who seek to expand their empire. In the comic, the Coalition of Planets is a group of planets that join forces to combat a common threat, such as the Viltrumite empire under the leadership of their monarchs.

Meanwhile, creator Robert Kirkman has hinted at the possibility of Invincible's second season exploring new avenues that it could not use in the comics. Kirkman, in a chat with Grace Randolph from Beyond the Trailer, revealed that he wanted to incorporate storylines that were not seen in the comics.

"In a perfect world, it might be interesting to go beyond what we did in the comics and to continue the show past that. There are certainly other aspects of the story that could be told that we didn’t tell in the comics. So, who knows what we would do in the future?"

For example, storylines referred to by Kirkman could focus on Damien Darkblood, who was banished to hell by Cecil Steadman in the first season's fourth episode. Additionally, the series could also focus on the characters Battle Beast and Titan, who appeared midway through the comic run but were not fleshed out.

Steven Yeun and Seth Rogen are set to reprise their roles in Invincible season 2

Aside from Steven Yeun and Seth Rogen returning to their respective roles as Mark Grayson and Allen the Alien, the cast information has not yet been confirmed by the studio. However, the second season of the show could see the following actors return to reprise their voice-roles:

JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom-Eve

Walton Goggins as Cecil Steadman

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Ross Marquand as Rudy Conners

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Khary Payton as Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Malese Jow as Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Amanda (Monster Girl human form)

Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl and Mauler Twins

Mahershala Ali as Titan

Zachary Quinto voiced Rudy's alter-ego Robot in the initial episodes of the first season. However, it is currently unknown as to whether he will return to the show in any capacity.

