American Horror Story: NYC (Season 11): Meet the full cast of FX show

American Horror Story: NYC, the highly-awaited 11th installment of the critically acclaimed and absorbing horror anthology series, is all set to make its arrival with the first two episodes, exclusively on FX, this Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy return as the creators of season 11.

The brand-new season will have a total of 10 episodes. The creators, Falchuk and Murphy, have also served as the executive producers for the series, along with Dante Di Loreto, James Wong, Tim Minear, Jennifer Salt, Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Crystal Liu, John J. Gray, Adam Penn, Sarah Paulson, and Manny Coto.

The short official description for American Horror Story: NYC, released by FX Networks, along with the official teaser for the 11th season, reads:

"Let it consume you."

The highly intriguing cast list for the series' season 11, includes Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Denis O'Hare, and more.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the full cast list for American Horror Story: NYC, ahead of its debut on FX this Wednesday.

Zachary Quinto is back for another season of American Horror Story

Joe Mantello as Gino Barelli

Renowned theater artist, director, and actor Joe Mantello will be seen playing the pivotal role of Gino Barelli in the series' upcoming 11th season.

Over the years, he has directed several notable Broadway productions, including Love! Valour! Compassion!, Design for Living, Take Me Out, Wicked, Assassins, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain, The Other Place, Three Tall Women, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and many more.

He has also acted in a few well-known Broadway productions, entailing Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Angels in America: Perestroika, The Glass Menagerie and The Normal Heart.

Billie Lourd as Hannah

Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, 32, is all set to portray the vital character, Hannah, in American Horror Story: NYC.

The actress has been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Booksmart, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, American Horror Story: Cult, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, American Horror Stories, Will & Grace and a few others.

Zachary Quinto as Sam

One of the most well-known faces of the American Horror Story franchise, Zachary Quinto will be seen playing the lead role of Sam in the upcoming season of the series.

He has also been a part of several other movies and TV series, including Star Trek, Star Trek Beyond, Hitman: Agent 47, Who We Are Now, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, The Boys in the Band, 24, Heroes, The Chair, NOS4A2, Hannibal and many more.

Russell Tovey as Patrick Read

English actor Russell Tovey, best known for playing the role of George Sands in Being Human, is all set to play the pivotal character of Patrick Read in American Horror Story: NYC.

Russell Tovey has been a part of several other TV series and movies, entailing William and Mary, Servants, Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, Mutual Friends, Little Dorrit, The Job Lot, Years and Years, The Lady in the Van, Blackwood, Tower Block and several others.

Leslie Grossman as Barbara Read

What I Like About You actress Leslie Grossman will be seen playing the significant role of Barbara Read in season 11 of the series.

Leslie Grossman has been a part of several other movies and series over the years, including The Opposite of Sex, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Itty Bitty Titty Committee, Studio 666, Nip/Tuck, 10 Things I Hate About You, Scandal, Love, Victor, American Horror Story: Double Feature and more.

Charlie Carver as Adam Carpenter

Desperate Housewives actor Charlie Carver is all set to portray the character Adam Carpenter in American Horror Story: NYC.

Charlie Carver has also been a significant part of several other TV series and movies, such as I Am Michael, A Midsummer Night's Dream, In the Cloud, The Batman, Teen Wolf, Hawaii Five-0, When We Rise, The League, Ratched and a few others.

Sandra Bernhard as Fran

Critically acclaimed Roseanne actress Sandra Bernhard will be seen playing the role of Fran in American Horror Story: NYC.

Bernhard has been a part of several notable movies and TV series, entailing The House of God, Plump Fiction, Wrongfully Accused, Zoolander, See You in September, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Reel Wild Cinema, Hercules, The Queer Edge, 2 Broke Girls, Pose and more.

Isaac Cole Powell as Theo Graves

American theater artist, singer, and actor Isaac Cole Powell is all set to play the role of Theo Graves in the 11th season of the series.

Powell has been a part of a few other noteworthy movies, Broadway productions and TV series, including Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story, Once on This Island, Mamma Mia!, Indoor Boys, Modern Love, American Horror Story: Double Feature and a few others.

Denis O'Hare as Henry

Primetime Emmy-nominated Dallas Buyers Club actor Denis O'Hare will be seen playing the vital role of Henry in American Horror Story: NYC.

Denis O'Hare has been a part of many notable movies and series over the years, entailing The Anniversary Party, Swallow, The Goldfinch, Private Life, Army of One, The Eagle, Brothers & Sisters, American Horror Story: Murder House, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Big Little Lies, The Nevers and many others.

Patti LuPone as Kathy

Grammy Award-winning American singer, theater artist, and actress Patti LuPone is all set to play the pivotal role of Kathy in American Horror Story: NYC.

Over the years, Patti LuPone has been a vital part of several well-known movies and TV series, including Driving Miss Daisy, State and Main, Union Square, Last Christmas, Life Goes On, Oz, 30 Rock, Pose, Hollywood, Central Park, BoJack Horseman, and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for American Horror Story: NYC include Rebecca Dayan, Gideon Glick, Kal Penn, Sis, Dot-Marie Jones, Nico Greetham, Hale Appleman, Clara McGregor, Kyle Beltran, Matthew Bishop and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Don't forget to watch American Horror Story: NYC, premiering on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on FX.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes