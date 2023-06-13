Disney delays the entire Marvel Phase 5 and 6 slate with Captain America 4, Avengers 5, and more

Controversies involving a few MCU actors and the ongoing WGA Writer’s Strike have caused massive delays in Marvel’s Phase 5 and Phase 6 rosters. Disney has announced major shuffles for all their bigger franchises, including the MCU, Star Wars, and Avatar.

While the Avatar sequels got pushed all the way until 2031, Marvel’s Phase 6 has only moved to 2027. Amidst all the delays,one MCU movie has surprisingly moved up. All others have been shifted by a few months or entire years.

New Marvel Phase 5 and 6 slate

New MCU Phase 5 & 6 schedules (Image via Marvel)

While The Marvels retains its November 10, 2023, release date, all other upcoming MCU movies have been moved to new dates. As per Variety, the following list shows the new MCU Phase 5 and 6 rosters:

Deadpool 3 got moved from November 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World has been pushed from May 3, 2024, to August 26, 2024.

Thunderbolts has been delayed to December 20, 2024, after Avatar 3 got pushed back by a year.

Blade moved to February 14, 2025.

Fantastic Four has moved to May 2, 2025.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty has been delayed by an entire year, moving from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars also got pushed from May 1, 2026, to May 7, 2027.

After constant failures in 2022, Marvel decided to slow down and give every project ample time. As a result, the number of Disney+ series and movies per year went down from four to three. But the main reason for the aforementioned delays is the ongoing WGA Writer’s strike, which is causing hindrances for several ongoing Marvel productions.

Why some MCU movies needed this delay more than others

MCU’s Thunderbolts lineup (Image via Marvel)

Deadpool 3’s early release comes as the biggest shock, as the film only began production in May. So, if the film gets delivered on its new release date, then it will have taken less than a year to finish its production and post-production stages, which isn’t regular with these big-budget movies. But since its script was completely locked, the WGA is not causing any major problems for it.

However, both Thunderbolts and Blade reportedly needed rewrites. Thunderbolts had already halted filming due to the WGA strike, while Blade’s production commencement had also been pushed back for the same reason. So, both of these movies needed the extra five months they’ve been given.

Captain America Brave New World (Image via Disney+)

Captain America: Brave New World began filming in March and seemed on track for its previous May 3, 2024 release. But it may have been pushed back because of the added CGI requirements that come with the involvement of multiple Hulk-like characters. So now the VFX department has more time to refine the visuals.

Lastly, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty also needed more time as the case of Jonathan Majors has yet to be resolved. Furthermore, industry insider Jeff Sneider recently reported that writer Jeff Loveness is not working on The Kang Dynasty’s script anymore. Hence, a new writer needs to take the reins.

On top of that, director Destin Daniel Cretton will also get more time after winding up his ongoing Wonder Man series for Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes