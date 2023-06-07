"As in one of my favorite books??": Captain America: New World Order has been retitled and netizens cannot keep calm

Marvel Studios has renamed Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World, and Marvel fans are unable to calm down regarding their opinions on the new title.

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson and is the film's lead, confirmed the title change on Instagram about the same time Marvel did. He put up a picture of himself and Harrison Ford talking to each other with the following caption:

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking a** should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024"

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the set of Captain America: New World Order or as it is now known as Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Instagram/Marvel)

Now the internet has reacted to the retitling of Captain America: New World Order. One fan @darklordlyness mockingly asked whether the title change was a reference to his favorite book Brave New World by Aldous Huxley. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

The upcoming film, set to release in 2024, will serve as a continuation of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will focus on Sam Wilson as he deals with the challenges that come with being Captain America while also clashing with President Thunderbolt Ross, amidst a new conspiracy, involving the fictional metal Adamantium.

The film will feature both new characters such as Shira Haas' Sabra and Rosa Salazar's Diamondback as well as some familiar faces such as Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Liv Tyler's Betty Ross.

"A BRAVE NEW WORRRRLLLLDDDDD": Marvel fans react to Captain America: New World Order being retitled

Captain America: New World Order has been retitled into Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the wake of Captain America: New World Order being retitled by Marvel Studios into Captain America: Brave New World, fans have taken to social media to pen their thoughts.

Most fans could not keep calm about the change and took jabs at the new title while some supported the title change, even thanking Marvel Studios for it.

Mathyou @Matt_Hall98 @MarvelStudios @AnthonyMackie Ah yes, the Captain America adaption of the 1931 dystopian novel by Alex Huxley 🙃 @MarvelStudios @AnthonyMackie Ah yes, the Captain America adaption of the 1931 dystopian novel by Alex Huxley 🙃

Caffiend @scarysnixx15 @MarvelStudios @AnthonyMackie Brave new word sounds kinda lame Disney Princess vibes. @MarvelStudios @AnthonyMackie Brave new word sounds kinda lame Disney Princess vibes.

Q @TX72679 @MarvelStudios 🏼 🏼 @AnthonyMackie Thank you Marvel for listening to your fans about changing the name. Love this one a whole lot better! @MarvelStudios @AnthonyMackie Thank you Marvel for listening to your fans about changing the name. Love this one a whole lot better! 👏🏼👏🏼

One fan, @chimaoges_cs, said that Hollywood, being liberal and woke, did not want Captain America: New World Order to succeed because it would have energized the right-wing people.

The fan wrote on Twitter:

Chimaoge's Comments @chimaoges_cs @DiscussingFilm I think titling it “New World Order” would have energized people on the far-right a lot, and Hollywood is obviously liberal, so they wouldn’t want that. Giving it the title “Brave New World” allows them to avoid that scenario @DiscussingFilm I think titling it “New World Order” would have energized people on the far-right a lot, and Hollywood is obviously liberal, so they wouldn’t want that. Giving it the title “Brave New World” allows them to avoid that scenario

The official rationale behind renaming the film Captain America: New World Order is unknown. However, The Direct claims that this is because of the divisive connotations of the term "New World Order," which is associated with racist stereotypes of Jews and conspiracy theories of a secret dictatorial world government.

Also as per The Direct, a significant portion of the fandom disliked the old title as they had felt that it was insensitive and anti-semitic, especially as the actor playing The Leader in Captain America: New World Order, Tim Blake Nelson is Jewish.

What does "Brave New World" mean? Where did the phrase come from?

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios The new title of Captain America 4 is 'Captain America: Brave New World' The new title of Captain America 4 is 'Captain America: Brave New World'#MarvelStudios https://t.co/hYTKOTEQl8

As for the meaning of the phrase "Brave New World", it originated from a play written by William Shakespeare known as The Tempest. Miranda, a character in the play, gave a statement about the new arrivals to an island she lived on, unconscious of their deadly intentions:

"O wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here! How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, That has such people in't."

Another origin for the phrase "Brave New World" could be from the famous dystopian novel written by Aldous Huxley titled Brave New World, which explored the narrative of a futuristic society that revolved around science and efficiency and eliminated individuality and emotions among the population.

The plot and cast of Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order or Brave New World will focus on a conspiracy revolving around the metal known as Adamantium (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to a synopsis leaked by known scooper Marvel Updates on Twitter, Captain America: New World Order will see Sam Wilson's Captain America face off against President Thunderbolt Ross while investigating a conspiracy involving the metallic substance known as Adamantium, which is found on the celestial Tiamut and is sought after by various world governments.

Marvel Updates also states that Sam Wilson's Captain America will form a new team of superheroes to help him stop Ross, who is also after Adamantium. Also as per industry insider and YouTuber, Grace Randolph, Harrison Ford's Ross will transform into Red Hulk in the film.

Thunderbolts News @thunderbnews Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ 📸 Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ 📸 https://t.co/IIBlVWgrye

The cast of Captain America: New World Order or Brave New World is as follows:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader

Shira Haas as Sabra

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross

Rosa Salazar as Rachel Leighton/Diamondback

Additionally, Xosha Roquemore and Seth Rollins will play undisclosed characters.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

