Seth Rollins' next title opponent will be the man he legitimately injured for over 6 months

Seth Rollins had his first successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship in a live event recently in White Plains, NY. However, his first televised defense was on the latest edition of RAW, and he defeated Damian Priest. However, the man who confronted him afterward was also the man who he legitimately injured many years ago.

You may have guessed that the man we are referring to is none other than the Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Although Damian Priest told Seth Rollins that he wouldn't have anyone at ringside for the main event, Balor had a last-minute run-in that went wrong.

The Visionary eventually retained the title after a great effort from The Archer of Infamy, and post-match, Finn Balor came into the ring and became Seth Rollins' next title challenger.

From the look of things, we could see Rollins vs. Balor possibly happening at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Judgment Day recently became a thorn in the side of the World Heavyweight Champion, and now that he is the top man on RAW, it makes a lot of sense for them to go after him.

Unfortunately for Damian Priest, it's all the way to the back of the line, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Balor emerge as the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Money in the Bank would be a better stage for the match, as Rollins doesn't have any opponent as of yet.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is unlikely to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship at Money in the Bank as he is rumored to be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos.

Do you want to see Rollins vs. Balor at Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

