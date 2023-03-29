Hall of Famer calls Seth Rollins the "Shakespeare" of WWE, makes bold statement about Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania 39

Hall of Famer Booker T believes Logan Paul needs to follow the "Shakespeare" of WWE in their match.

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul has managed to one-up Seth Rollins on multiple occasions. The former WWE Champion made an emphatic statement this past Monday night on WWE RAW, saying that if he is unable to beat Paul at Mania, then the joke is on him. The duo will look to settle their ongoing issues on Night One this Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T credited Logan Paul for the latter's underrated aspect of "selling," further explaining why Seth Rollins should lead the match on account of The Architect's experience over the years:

"It seems Logan Paul understands the four stages of selling. For me, that right there is impressive," Booker T began. "To be able to go out there with Seth Rollins, a guy who knows exactly what he's doing in the middle of that squared circle. A guy that can take you and lead you where we need to go. 'If you get off, trust me, I can correct it.' That's what Seth Rollins is capable of doing. Only thing I need Logan Paul to do is keep his ears open." [1:11:19 onwards]

The Hall of Famer then pointed out Seth Rollins' storytelling skills:

"He's a storyteller, man. That's been his greatest attribute, I think. People don't look at that, because he is an awesome talent, that can do just about anything in the ring as well, from a physical perspective, but the guy understands what this business really is," Booker T said. "The talent is in the ring. All he [Logan Paul] has to do is keep his ears open. He's in the ring with Shakespeare. All he has to do is follow."

Seth Rollins claimed the people will serenade Logan Paul with a "Birthday song" at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul revealed that April 1st was his birthday when he announced the date for his clash against Seth Rollins.

The Visionary cut a promo on the go-home edition of WWE RAW after defeating Ali in a singles bout. He stated that the only thing his adversary is going to hear from the crowd at SoFi Stadium is the deafening chorus of Seth Rollins' music.

