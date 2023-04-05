10 most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies

Marvel movies are among the most anticipated movies across the world. Given that Marvel Studios has embarked on a new journey with phases 5 and 6 of their enterprise, viewer expectations are only expected to rise. Marvel has gained a reputation for its stunning computer-generated effects and captivating storylines that leave the audience fully immersed in the viewing experience.

In addition to its visually impressive effects, Marvel is known for crafting intricate narratives that span multiple films and phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fifth phase of the franchise kicked off with the release of Ant-Man 3 in theaters and is set to continue with upcoming releases such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and The Marvels.

With several highly anticipated movies set to release in the coming years, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most eagerly anticipated Marvel movies that are scheduled for release in 2023 and beyond, listed in the order of their release dates.

Save the dates: The top 10 upcoming Marvel movies to watch

1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

The journey to the making of Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has been anything but smooth, and the movie is said to be one of the most exciting Marvel movies so far. Initially, it appeared as though the film was to be one of the early titles released as part of Marvel Phase 4. However, turmoil ensued when James Gunn, the director, was dismissed due to some of his old and offensive tweets.

Fast-forward five years, Gunn has been reappointed and is currently working on the completion of his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Gunn had mentioned that the upcoming sequel would mark the end of this present iteration of the Guardians, which comprises Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula Gillan (Karen).

While it is not very clear how the trilogy will come to an end, fan expectations are exceptionally high. The emotionally charged trailer for this Marvel movie was released in December 2022, and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be in theaters on May 5, 2023.

2) The Marvels - November 10, 2023

It has long been predicted that Captain Marvel 2 will be a future project for the Marvel Studios franchise, given that the first Captain Marvel Marvel movie was a billion-dollar hit in 2019. However, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios refrained from rushing to develop this project.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers will return for The Marvels, the third Marvel Cinematic Universe release of 2023, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta. Teyonah Parris is also slated to return as Monica Rambeau, and will be joined by Iman Vellani, the star of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series.

As shown in the footage presented at the D23 Expo 2022, the plot is said to focus on a mystery wherein all three superheroes–Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica–come together and inadvertently end up swapping locations when they use their powers.

3) Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Captain America: New World Order: Written by Malcolm Spellman (Image via Marvel)

A new Captain America is ready to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the hero will soon be coming to the big screen. In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed his iconic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in a moving moment, and it was only through The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that Sam accepted the mantle.

With his newly crafted Vibranium costume, he is set to appear in the forthcoming Marvel movie Captain America: New World Order. Written by Malcolm Spellman, Head Writer of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the script for New World Order has recently been greenlit.

Anthony Mackie signed on to star in August 2021 in an impressive ensemble featuring Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Harrison Ford (as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, succeeding William Hurt). With Julius Onah helming the production, the show is due to hit cinemas in May 2024, although details about the plot or theme of this Marvel movie have not yet been made public.

4) Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

The Marvel franchise is soon planned to shake things up by introducing the Thunderbolts (Image via Marvel)

For over a decade, Marvel movies have been focused on heroes serving as protagonists, but the franchise seems to be planning to shake things up by introducing the Thunderbolts to the big screen.

In June 2022, the project was announced, with Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Eric Pearson writing the script and Robot & Frank's Jake Schreier on board as the director. At the D23 Expo 2022, the cast was revealed, which included Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster.

Additionally, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be returning as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, while Harrison Ford will once again portray Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross after Captain America: New World Order.

5) Blade - September 6, 2024

Marvel Studios revealed that they had been holding the rights to Blade for some time, (Image via Marvel)

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios revealed that they had been holding the rights to Blade for some time, and were finally moving forward with its production. It wasn't until three years later, when they mentioned the movie's release date, set for 2023 in theaters, that it was revealed that two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was expected to be seen as the cast and the main character.

Ali had previously played "Cottonmouth" Stokes in the series Luke Cage, but viewers are ready to see Ali portray Blade and hunt vampires. Bassam Tariq was hired as a director in July 2021, but later left and was replaced by Yann Demange in November 2022, and screenwriter Michael Starrbury has also been involved in creating the film.

6) Deadpool 3 - November 8, 2024

Reynolds will come back for Deadpool 3 (Image Via Sportskeeda)

While it is assumed that the MCU will recast X-Men movie characters, although this hasn't been officially confirmed, Ryan Reynolds, has been exempt from any casting changes as he will remain in his beloved role as Deadpool. Marvel and Disney have noted the large following for the comedic anti-hero and have promised that Reynolds will return for Deadpool 3, which is currently being developed.

It has not yet been revealed if Deadpool 3 will adhere to the same R-rating and canon as the original Marvel movie. Shawn Levy is set to direct the much-anticipated sequel, and its release is slated for November 8, 2024. Ryan Reynolds has also announced that the film will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

7) Fantastic Four - February 14, 2025

Fantastic Four (Image Via Sportskeeda)

With the merger of Disney and Fox finalized, the expectation to finally experience Marvel's Cinematic Universe version of Fantastic Four has been considerably heightened. Despite the announcement of a project by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, no further details about its development were provided then.

Consequently, it has only recently been verified that this Marvel movie will be part of Marvel's Phase 6 and will be released in February 2025. Taking into account the recent Disney Investor Day, director Jon Watts, who was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy, was officially on board to helm the reboot.

However, Jon Watts stepped away in April 2022 and was subsequently replaced by Wanda Vision director Matt Shakman. Casting for key roles including Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing is yet to be disclosed.

8) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 2, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the upcoming Marvel movie(Image Via Sportskeeda)

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was declared that Phase 5 will also not contain any Avengers Marvel movies, yet Phase 6 will balance its absence by beginning with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in the spring of 2025.

Kang is a well-known villain in the Marvel universe, having been one of the earliest foes of the Avengers. This upcoming Marvel movie will delve into his dangerous persona following the events of Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Shang-Chi, and is set to hit theaters exactly 13 years after the release of the first Avengers movie.

9) Avengers: Secret Wars - May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars is arriving in May of 2026, this marks the close of the Phase 6 line-up. (Image via Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally unveiled the release date of its highly anticipated Phase 6 Marvel movie, Avengers: Secret Wars. Arriving in May of 2026, this marks the end of the Phase 6 line-up, following the theatrical release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in Spring 2025.

Steeped in anticipation for years, the Secret Wars title has held special significance for Marvel fans, being the name of the first massive crossover in Marvel Comics, as well as the 2015 blockbuster event. Though little is known about the project so far, anticipation and excitement levels are already at an all-time high.

10) Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland's Peter Parker will still be starring in the next Spider-Man Marvel movie. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tom Holland's Peter Parker will still be starring in the next Spider-Man Marvel movie despite the current chaos that he and his friends have been thrown into as a result of his multiverse misadventures. While we don't yet know how his story will play out, the actor's contract extension with Marvel Studios and Sony ensures that he will continue to grace the big screen.

Possibilities for future foes and allies abound, with speculations around Venom, Kingpin, Scorpion, and Black Cat – leaving fans in a state of anticipation as to what we may see in Spider-Man 4.

