Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will make you cry rivers, director all but confirms

Marvel recently released the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer, proving that James Gunn is going to destroy several hearts with his final MCU movie. He has been hinting at a major death in his closing movie, which will be sure to leave viewers with tears in their eyes.

The trailer of the upcoming film had many sad moments, that left fans guessing who would perish. Now, Gunn’s latest tweet continues to tease that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will make a lot of people cry in theaters.

James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be be a sad outing

One of the greatest things about James Gunn is that he maintains a close relationship with his fans on social media. He often takes down fake rumors and interacts with several individuals online. He recently revealed the official poster of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and tweeted:

"On May 5 we fulfill the promise; the completion of the trilogy; the end of an era. The last ride. We are Groot."

In reply to this tweet, a fan asked James Gunn to promise him that he won’t cry during the film, and Gunn’s response was a simple “um.”

Fan replies to Gunn's Tweet (image via Twitter)

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The above Tweet isn’t proof of a character dying in Vol. 3, as it isn’t necessary that a movie will only make people teary-eyed if someone dies in it. However, one must keep in mind that this is James Gunn’s Marvel movie, where someone always puts their life on the line.

Guardians Vol. 1 gave us Groot’s demise and Vol. 2 killed off Yondu to add an emotional factor to the film. So, someone has to bite the dust in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as well and Gunn’s recent tweet may just be another hint about the same. Whether it will be Rocket, Drax or someone else remains to be seen.

However, the bottom line is that one or more Guardians are going down. But who is it going to be?

Who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (image via Marvel)

An interesting point to note is that almost every member of the team has died or been dusted at least once. As mentioned above, Groot and Yondu died in the previous Guardians movies. Infinity War killed off Gamora and Endgame brought in a new variant. Quill, Mantis, and Drax got dusted in Infinity War and Nebula killed her own past variant in Endgame.

The only character who has never died is Rocket Raccoon. Hence, the chances of his demise are very high in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. James Gunn stated in the past that the upcoming film will be centered around his story as he faces his creator, the High Evolutionary. The trailer also presented many hints of his presumed death.

Fans would love it if Gunn subverts their expectations by saving this panda, but the chances of that happening are quite slim. In fact, he won’t be the only one to perish because Gunn could double down on the death quota.

Drax and Nebula (image via Marvel)

Dave Bautista mentioned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be his last movie, and Drax’s story arc does seem to be coming to an end. He wanted revenge from Ronan and Thanos for what they did to his family and he has achieved that. So, his story could end if he unites with his family in the afterlife. However, if his daughter Moon Dragon appears in the film, then he’d probably survive and retire to be a dad.

Another character who could possibly die in the upcoming film is Nebula. Technically, it was her past self who died in Endgame, and this particular variant hasn’t been killed until now. It is possible that after leading a tragic life throughout, she gets a happy ending with her sister Gamora.

Why Mantis could die

Mantis and Peter Quill in Holiday Special (image via Marvel)

If it isn’t Nebula or Drax, then could Mantis be the second character to be killed off? She recently revealed that Quill is her half-brother. While that was a heartfelt moment in itself, it could also mean that Mantis will soon end up dying.

A blood relative of Peter Quill has died in every Guardians movie. His mother died in Vol. 1 and his father perished in Vol. 2. So, another one of his family members could be killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and that is none other than Mantis. In fact, Gunn could even be so cruel as to kill her off in the middle of the film in order to raise Peter Quill’s emotional weight in the story.

As for Quill himself, he will definitely survive and continue to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

But just because Vol. 3 is the closing of a franchise, at least two characters may die, and they could possibly be Rocket and Mantis.

