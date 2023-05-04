The Marvels makes history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is breaking new ground with its upcoming film, Captain Marvel 2, titled The Marvels. The movie boasts a star-studded cast of lead actors, including two who will make their franchise debuts in a Marvel Disney+ series, marking a first for the MCU.

In the past, MCU films featured lead actors who were either completely new characters or recognizable faces that had appeared in other films. However, Phase 4 of the MCU has changed that narrative by introducing characters exclusively through Disney+ shows.

While previous movies have included characters introduced in Disney+ shows, only a handful have been billed as leads in a feature film. With The Marvels, the MCU is taking a big leap forward by including two top-billed lead actors who made their debuts in Marvel Disney+ series.

The Marvels make history with cast and the game-changing MCU Disney+ crossover

MCU Disney+ crossover continues with game-changing lineup (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvels is one of the year's most anticipated movies, and the cast features some of the most talented actors in the industry.

Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, are two of the most exciting additions to the MCU. Vellani debuted in the 2022 Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, while Parris first appeared in 2021's WandaVision.

The upcoming The Marvels will make history as it will mark the first appearance of the aforementioned Disney+ series actors in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In addition to Vellani and Parris, The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as the main villain, and Park Seo-Joon in an undisclosed role. The footage from the upcoming movie was recently shown at CinemaCon 2023.

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios #CinemaCon A footage was shown that featured scenes from The Marvels and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 A footage was shown that featured scenes from The Marvels and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3#MarvelStudios #CinemaCon https://t.co/6iZQsE3E2Q

The Disney+ effect on the MCU is also noteworthy, as Phase 4 of the MCU has started to incorporate characters that previously only appeared in Disney+ shows. For instance, WandaVision significantly impacted the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Similarly, the two lead characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, which aired on Disney+, will appear in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order film.

The impact of Disney+ shows on the future of the MCU is evident, with the upcoming movie Thunderbolts featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val and Wyatt Russell's US Agent, both of whom were first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Such shows are set to continue to play an essential role in the MCU's future, and fans cannot wait to see how the franchise evolves.

The interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe: Disney+ and beyond

The MCU expands beyond the big screen with Disney+ and interconnects like never before in Captain Marvel 2 (Image via Getty)

When Marvel Studios announced their plans to expand the MCU to include television shows, many fans were unsure how they would work together. However, with the introduction of Phase 4 and the inclusion of eight Disney+ series, it has become clear that the streaming platform has become an essential part of the MCU.

The Disney+ shows have been crucial in laying the groundwork for most of the Phase 4 movies. This integration between the movies and streaming platform has become so seamless that it is almost impossible to imagine the MCU without them. Marvel Studios will continue to work with the streaming platform to create more interconnected and complex stories.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of The Marvels in theaters on November 10, 2023, it is clear that the MCU has evolved to become an intricate and interconnected universe that spans both the big and small screens. The future looks bright for MCU and Disney+ as they continue to work together to create exciting and engaging content for fans.

Poll : 0 votes