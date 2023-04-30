Elizabeth Olsen expresses her desire to team up with new MCU character

Elizabeth Olsen, the talented actress known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared her eagerness to star alongside a new character in the beloved franchise.

Her portrayal of Wanda in the Disney+ series WandaVision has captured the hearts of many fans worldwide, solidifying her place in the MCU.

As Marvel Studios continues to expand its universe by introducing new heroes and villains, it's no surprise that Olsen is excited to explore new storylines and character dynamics.

While it's debatable whether Wanda will return to the MCU after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are thrilled to hear that Olsen is eager to explore new partnerships in the franchise.

Elizabeth Olsen's hopeful future with Ms. Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen expresses her desire to work alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel character in the future of the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with new heroes, Elizabeth Olsen has expressed her desire to work with the new character, Ms. Marvel. The MCU's introduction of Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel is just the beginning of a new Phase for the MCU.

Though Olsen's character, Scarlet Witch, appears to have died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she revealed that she has "no contract" with Marvel Studios. Nevertheless, the MCU has been known to resurrect characters for the story's sake.

In a BuzzFeed interview, Olsen described Ms. Marvel as "very, very cute," "endearing," and "enjoyable." She expressed her excitement at the prospect of Wanda Maximoff and Ms. Marvel interacting in future MCU projects.

"I guess the new girl I really think is funny. Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she’s very, very cute, and endearing, and enjoyable, and so I would say her."

Elizabeth Olsen's potential role as a mentor in the MCU

Olsen's desire to mentor younger heroes in the MCU could see her take on a new role in the ever-expanding franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Elizabeth Olsen's favorite scene from WandaVision involves her character being tortured in Agatha's dungeon, but her recent desire to work with Ms. Marvel shows her openness to lighter tones in the MCU.

Olsen's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez also hints at her willingness to work with new characters in the franchise.

Elizabeth Olsen's desire to team up with Ms. Marvel in the MCU indicates a potential shift towards a lighter tone in the franchise. As Marvel Studios introduces new heroes, Olsen's willingness to work with younger characters suggests a potential role for her as a mentor, like Hawkeye, who mentored Kate Bishop in the franchise.

While the question of how Wanda will return to the MCU remains unanswered, with the ever-expanding Multiverse, anything is possible.

