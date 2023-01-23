The future of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in Marvel: Could he be replaced?

Fans have been speculating about what will happen to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the Marvel movies.

The rumor is based on a few things, which includes the Hawkeye series on Disney+, which centers on handing the mantle over to a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. Another thing could be Renner's most recent accident which has prompted his ability to continue portraying the role.

Renner first portrayed the character in the 2011 film Thor and has since appeared in several other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. The films include The Avengers, Avengers Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame.

With the constant evolution of the MCU and the introduction of new characters, fans have been wondering whether Renner's time as Hawkeye has ended. They also wonder if an unknown actor will replace the character.

Since his debut, Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, has been an essential member of the Avengers. Renner's portrayal of the character has received positive reviews from fans, and over time, his role in the MCU has expanded. He played a significant part in both Avengers Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

Ronin's backstory: Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye's transformation as the Ronin

Ronin: The Darker Side of Hawkeye (Image via Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye assumed the identity of Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, a vigilante character he created after a five-year leap brought on by the "blip." His family's death during the "blip" gave rise to this new character, and mirrored his regret and anguish over not being able to save them. Ronin's character was a significant development for Hawkeye, as it gave him a backstory and reason for his actions.

Ronin's appearance in the movie and his Disney+ series allowed Hawkeye to be explored more deeply and profoundly. The Ronin plot also gave the character an emotional dimension and helped people comprehend his objectives. Fans have praised the character's growth and consider Marvel's decision to give Hawkeye more of a focus to be a wise one.

The future of Hawkeye: Will Jeremy Renner's role continue in the MCU?

Passing the Mantle: Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye team up in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe must decide what will happen to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye character. He trains Kate Bishop, a new Hawkeye, in his Disney+ series and passes the torch to her. This could indicate that Renner's time as a character is ending and that a new actor will take over the role.

However, it's also worth noting that the MCU is known for its long-term planning, and Renner's Hawkeye may continue to be a part of the franchise in some capacity, even if it's not as a lead character. He might still have a role in the MCU, The Avengers Kang Dynasty, and Avengers Secret Wars.

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ explored the relationship between Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, which meant that Renner's Hawkeye had a prominent role in the show. The character's narrative was also given additional components in the series, which helped to further develop and solidify his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additionally, it aided Kate Bishop's emergence as the upcoming Hawkeye in the MCU and perhaps even laid the groundwork for a future team-up series starring both Hawkeyes.

Conclusion

Uncertain but Hopeful: The Future of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The future of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe must be clarified. However, fans do have a better grasp of the character and his motivations, thanks to the Hawkeye series on Disney+, which has explored the character's past and connection with Kate Bishop.

Additionally, Kate Bishop was introduced in the series as Hawkeye's replacement, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye may still have a role in the franchise in some form. Hawkeye has been a fan favorite for years and has played a significant role in the MCU's story arc. It would not be surprising to see him appear in future films, even if he is not the lead character.

Several comic book events and arcs that include the character Hawkeye might be adapted for the big screen. In a future solo or team-up movie featuring Kate Bishop, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye may make an appearance. Audiences will appreciate additional storylines starring Renner's Hawkeye since the character has a lot of untapped potential.

He may continue to play a role in future films, and his character will be explored further. Fans will have to wait for official announcements from Marvel and Disney to know for sure what the future holds for the character. However, one thing is for sure, Jeremy Renner's portrayal of the character has been well-received by fans, and he has been a critical member of the Avengers team.

