Marvel recasts WandaVision character for upcoming Disney+ show

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement and speculation as news broke that the role of Billy Maximoff has been recast for an upcoming Disney+ series. After Julian Hilliard played the role of Billy Maximoff in WandaVision, many were left anticipating the character's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With the news of the recasting, fans are now even more curious about what to expect from Billy in the upcoming series.

The recasting of Billy Maximoff has caused many to speculate about what role the character will play in the upcoming series and whether this could lead to the introduction of new characters and storylines in the MCU.

With the studios remaining tight-lipped about the recasting, fans are left to wonder what the future holds for Billy Maximoff and what his inclusion in the upcoming series means for the future of the MCU.

Marvel Studios recasts Billy Maximoff for Agatha: Coven of Chaos

New actor, Joe Locke, has reportedly been cast as Billy Maximoff in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Image via Sportskeeda)

WandaVision introduced Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda Maximoff, played by Julian Hilliard. However, it has been reported that Marvel Studios has recast the role for the upcoming Disney+ show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

According to a recent listing on Actors Access and Scarlet Witch Updates, the role is now believed to be played by Joe Locke.

Scarlet Witch Updates @ScarletWitchUpd According to Joe Locke's stunt double/stand-in, Joe Locke is playing Billy in upcoming ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’! According to Joe Locke's stunt double/stand-in, Joe Locke is playing Billy in upcoming ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’! https://t.co/A2CjnvwVyv

Scarlet Witch Updates @ScarletWitchUpd The stand-in has removed his resume from the website. The stand-in has removed his resume from the website. 👀 https://t.co/eHXEO29sBV

It is unclear why Billy Maximoff's role was recast or what the new actor will bring to the character. However, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming show and the possible introduction of new characters and storylines in the MCU.

Billy Maximoff could hint at other important developments in the MCU

Will Joe Locke's portrayal of Billy Maximoff in Agatha: Coven of Chaos lead to the introduction of the Young Avengers in the MCU? (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Marvel Studios gears up for the release of its new Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, it is still largely unclear what role Billy will play in the show.

However, it has been speculated that his appearance could be a sign of the introduction of the Young Avengers, a team of young superheroes from the Marvel comics.

Jul @zulfaqar1994 The Young Avengers geng! They are coming! Now MCU ada Wiccan/Billy Maximoff, Speed/Tommy Maximoff, Kid Loki, Patriot/Eli Bradley, Hawkeye/Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Stature/Cassie Lang, Ironheart/Riri Williams & America Chavez/Miss America. #YoungAvengers The Young Avengers geng! They are coming! Now MCU ada Wiccan/Billy Maximoff, Speed/Tommy Maximoff, Kid Loki, Patriot/Eli Bradley, Hawkeye/Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Stature/Cassie Lang, Ironheart/Riri Williams & America Chavez/Miss America. #YoungAvengers https://t.co/309snwnXwt

Although fans are excited about Billy's involvement in the show, his recasting has raised questions about why the studio has decided to replace the original actor, Julian Hilliard. Many are also hopeful that the new actor, Joe Locke, will bring a fresh perspective to the character.

As fans await the release of the new show, they are also curious about the possible inclusion of Tommy, Billy's twin brother, in the series.

Including Billy in Agatha: Coven of Chaos could be a pivotal moment for the MCU, as it potentially sets the stage for introducing new characters and storylines. Fans will have to wait until the show's release in 2024 to see what the studio has in store for the character and the future of the MCU.

