Denzel Washington reportedly declines major Marvel role in Fantastic Four reboot

The Fantastic Four reboot has been generating a lot of buzz lately, and fans were excited to hear that Denzel Washington, one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, was being considered for a major role.

Known for his incredible range and ability to captivate audiences with his powerful performances, Washington has become a household name over the years. However, a recent rumor suggests fans may have to wait a little longer to see him in a superhero film.

According to reports from industry insider Grace Randolph, Washington has turned down a significant role in an upcoming Marvel Studios film, causing speculation amongst fans and critics alike.

The actor has been offered the opportunity to play an infamous Marvel supervillain in the much-anticipated 2025 Fantastic Four reboot directed by Matt Shakman, but it seems he has declined the offer.

Denzel Washington reportedly declines Marvel's offer to play Galactus in Fantastic Four reboot

Rumor has it that Denzel Washington has turned down the chance to play Marvel supervillain Galactus in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Denzel Washington is a well-known actor with several iconic films under his belt, including The Book of Eli, Training Day, and Fences. He recently starred in The Tragedy of Macbeth and has the third installment of The Equalizer franchise soon to be released.

However, rumors have been circulating that Washington turned down a significant role in Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four film.

According to industry insider Grace Randolph, Washington rejected Marvel's offer to play the role of Galactus in the Fantastic Four reboot. Although Randolph's track record has been hit or miss in the past, fans were disappointed with the news, as they were eagerly anticipating the prospect of seeing Washington in the film.

Denzel Washington rejected an offer for Galactus

(Via @/GraceRandolph)



(Via @/GraceRandolph) Denzel Washington rejected an offer for Galactus (Via @/GraceRandolph) https://t.co/bIYIp5cpXP

Rumors have been circulating that Galactus will be the primary antagonist in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and it has even been suggested that the world devourer may bring along a new herald. Although Washington will not be a part of this film, there are still plenty of other Marvel roles he could play.

The possibility of Denzel Washington's future roles in Marvel and DC Universes

The possibilities are endless: Could Denzel Washington be the next Professor X or Darkseid? (Image via Columbia Pictures)

While Denzel Washington might have turned down an offer to play the iconic Marvel villain Galactus in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, there are plenty of opportunities for him to showcase his talents in the superhero genre. He could be an excellent fit for characters such as Professor X or Magneto in future Marvel films or play the cosmic hero Blue Marvel.

Even Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan has ideas for how Washington could be utilized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With James Gunn taking over the DC Universe, Washington could also be an ideal fit for a project like Batman or voicing Darkseid.

Although fans are disappointed that Washington won't be part of the FF reboot, they can still look forward to seeing him in other exciting projects. Whether it is in the Marvel or DC universe, it is almost certain that Washington will eventually join one of these beloved franchises.

For now, audiences can enjoy the upcoming Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to hit theaters on May 5, while the FF reboot is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

