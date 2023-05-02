The Fantastic Four reboot: A possible major villain on the horizon

Marvel fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and the latest rumors surrounding the movie have only fueled this excitement further. The reboot, set to be produced by Marvel Studios, has been the talk of the town since it was first announced.

According to the latest rumors, a major villain and his heralds will appear in the movie, leading speculations about who the villain might be and what role the heralds will play in the plot, further building excitement among fans who can't wait to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the latest iteration of this iconic superhero team.

Galactus and his Heralds: Terrax to replace Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four reboot

Terrax rumored to replace Silver Surfer as Galactus' herald in Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Marvel Comics)

Marvel fans are excited about the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, rumored to feature Galactus, the Devourer, as the main villain. Galactus is a powerful and iconic villain with an insatiable hunger for planets.

While the Silver Surfer was expected to appear in the movie as his classic herald, a new rumor suggests that Galactus will have different heralds set for the film.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Good morning.



Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four Good morning.Antonio Banderas is in talks to play Galactus in Fantastic Four https://t.co/jMUWKRTRM1

Replacing the Silver Surfer as Galactus' herald is Terrax, according to online scooper MyTimeToShine (MTTSH).

Terrax, originally a Landlak named Tyros, was a dictator on the planet Birj with the mutant ability to move Earth through telekinesis.

When Galactus approached him, Tyros became his herald, and the Power Cosmic magnified his powers. Terrax was one of Galactus' most rebellious heralds, and he ran off with his new powers to establish his empire before being dragged back to the Devourer.

But Terrax might not be the only herald in the film, according to Alex Perez of the Cosmic Circus. Perez retweeted MTTSH's rumor and suggested that Galactus would have multiple heralds in Fantastic Four.

Perez also retweeted another user, @RoshanKamalSwa2, who theorized that after these heralds were defeated, Galactus would recruit Silver Surfer.

This could mean that the Cosmic Wanderer will not appear in the reboot but may become Galactus' herald after this movie.

Dark speed @RoshanKamalSwa2 @MaximilanMarvel @AlexFromCC I am imagining a team of herald of Galactus and after they are defeated Galactus recruits silver surfer @MaximilanMarvel @AlexFromCC I am imagining a team of herald of Galactus and after they are defeated Galactus recruits silver surfer

Yet another scooper, CanweGetSomeToast (CWGST), suggested that a Silver Surfer project would stem from Fantastic Four, but that he would not appear in the movie. CWGST further emphasized that this Silver Surfer project would be set after Fantastic Four and would be either a movie or a Disney+ show.

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast



BUT, A Silver Surfer project is going to stem out of #FantasticFour BUT, #SilverSurfer will NOT be in the movie. A Silver Surfer project is going to stem out of #FantasticFour. BUT, #SilverSurfer will NOT be in the movie. https://t.co/AJCx4vo4jU

With these exciting rumors and possibilities, Marvel fans can't wait to see how the Fantastic Four reboot will unfold and what new and exciting twists Galactus and his heralds will bring.

Galactus' Heralds: A Double-Edged Sword in the Marvel Universe

Galactus' heralds: a mixed blessing in the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

The role of being a herald of Galactus can be a double-edged sword for those chosen by the Devourer of Worlds. On the one hand, they are bestowed with immense power, while on the other, they must bear the responsibility of finding planets for Galactus to feed on, which can result in the extinction of entire civilizations. While some, like Terrax, see it as a blessing, the Silver Surfer sees it as a curse.

The concept of Galactus having multiple heralds is not new, as evidenced by the animated series The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In the series finale, Galactus arrives with the aid of his four heralds, excluding the Silver Surfer.

Therefore, it is not far-fetched for the MCU to adopt this idea. However, making the Silver Surfer Galactus' herald in contemporary times would be a notable deviation from the comics.

Fantastic Four, set to release on February 14, 2025, will bring Galactus and his heralds to the big screen.

