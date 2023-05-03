Captain America: New World Order and 3 other Marvel movies in the works

Marvel movies have enthralled and entertained fans for more than a decade now. Starting its journey with Iron Man (2008), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a billion-dollar media franchise. Releasing the movies in phases, the current Phase Five has already seen the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the next Marvel movie in line, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

With two Marvel movies releasing in a span of four months, MCU certainly knows how to keep fans invested in the franchise. Given that Phase Five is just starting, there have been more than a few tantalizing news crumbs about upcoming Marvel movies.

One particular movie that Marvel fans will be looking forward to is Captain America: New World Order. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) first passed on his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Sam comes to terms with carrying the legacy forward and in Captain America: New World Order, fans will finally get to him in action on the big screen.

Then there is The Marvels movie, the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), which is expected to be released on November 10, 2023. Unsurprisingly, the MCU has more than one ace up its sleeve, and fans can expect to hear exciting news about more upcoming projects soon.

4 Marvel movies in the works that will be worth waiting for

1) Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Directed by Julius Onah, this Marvel movie will feature Sam Wilson as Captain America. The talented Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who will be joined by Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

Although not much has been revealed about the plot of the film, Onah has mentioned that it will explore Wilson's journey as he steps up to become the leader as Captain America. With Steve Rogers leaving behind big shoes to fill, it is expected that Sam will have a hard time rising up to the set expectations of those around him. But watching him rise above all that and make his own legacy will be a sight that fans won't want to miss out on.

2) Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Marvel movie fans are well-acquainted with the heroes of the universe, but in Thunderbolts, they will get to meet the antihero team. Currently, very little is known about the plot, but there has been news about the team which will include Bucky Barnes (a.k.a Winter Soldier), Ghost, Red Guardian, Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Yelena Belova, US Agent, and Taskmaster.

The filming will begin in June 2023, in Atlanta. (Image via Marvel Studios)

It is interesting to note that news of the movie does not mention Baron Zemo, who formed the team in the comics. During an interview with Radio Times, Daniel Brühl who plays the role of Baron Helmut Zemo in MCU shared that he wasn't allowed to share why his character was absent from the cast of Thunderbolts. He said:

"Even if I could… I couldn't, you know."

3) Blade (September 6, 2024)

Although Marvel Studios has held the rights to Blade for many years now, fans are still waiting to see the character on the big screen. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it was announced that a new Blade film was in the works. But there have been a few production hiccups over the years. Bassam Tariq was initially hired to direct but he exited a year later due to production shifts. Yann Demange was brought in to replace him.

Mahershala Ali will play the character of Blade (Image via Getty)

The Marvel movie stars Mahershala Ali in the titular role along with Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Delroy Lindo. Michael Starrbury and Nic Pizzolatto are working together on the script. According to reports, filming will take place in Atlanta, Cleveland, New Orleans, and Morocco.

4) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Since it has been rumored that Kang the Conqueror will be the biggest villain in the MCU after Thanos, it will not be surprising to find the character heavily featured in upcoming Marvel movies. Marvel Studios announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022.

While most details about the plot and cast are still unconfirmed, it has been reported that Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the Marvel movie, and Jeff Loveness will be writing the screenplay. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel movie fans were skeptical whether the franchise will be able to maintain its winning streak, but the MCU has continued to capture people's attention with all its new offerings and these 4 upcoming Marvel movies in the works will prove to be no different.

