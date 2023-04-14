Mia Goth movies to watch amid MCU's Blade casting rumors

True to her last name, Mia Goth has become one of the biggest horror movie stars in recent times. Her iconic looks, as well as her brilliant performances in movies like X, Emma, Pearl, Nymphomaniac, A Cure For Wellness, etc, have made her popularity soar.

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Mia Goth might be set to join the MCU franchise. Although Marvel is still tight-lipped, many details are coming out. There is a probability of Mia Goth joining Mahershala Ali in Blade, although character details and many plot details are unknown at the moment.

MCU announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 that September 6, 2024, would be the set release date for Marvel's Blade, with the shooting taking place in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Mia Goth is set to work on MaXXXine, the third installment of the A24 X franchise. She could possibly work on Blade after this movie.

So, this is the perfect time for the audience to catch up on Mia Goth’s most prominent works before Blade comes out.

Pearl, Infinity Pool, and 2 other Mia Goth movies to catch up on amid MCU’s Blade casting rumors

1. X (2022)

Probably the most legendary performance that Mia Goth has given is in X. The movie is a slasher packaged in the guide of erotica. It is truly one of the most brilliant jobs she has ever done.

The plot follows a group of actors going to a village in rural Texas to shoot an adult movie. However, when seemingly ordinary neighbors get a hint of it, a bloodbath ensues as their psychotic nature comes out.

Besides Mia Goth, the cast also has Wednesday famous Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, and Owen Campbell. The movie presents a great modern take on the genre of psycho-biddy, which focuses on the dark side of elderly women.

Previously, a few films have done a take on this genre pretty well, like the mockumentary movie, The Visit. However, none reached the popularity that X enjoyed.

Mia Goth portrayed the character as a confident and s*xually liberated character so perfectly that it was hard to believe that this was her first lead role in a movie. It can be streamed by any viewer online on Amazon Prime.

2. Nymphomaniac (2013)

Being able to work on a Lars von Trier movie is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that not everyone gets. This erotic art film was Mia Goth’s debut film which also set her arc for fame. To many, it might seem like a daring decision, but it paid off well for Goth.

This multi-star, long movie (5 hours 30-minute director’s cut) has its plot centered around Joe, a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac. After a bachelor party, Seligman finds her lying battered and bruised beside her apartment, and he takes her in. The movie is about Joe recounting her experiences of nymphomania that took control over her life.

While many might agree that this is not the most memorable character done by Mia Goth, it holds an important place in her career as this movie became her gateway to movies and the fashion industry. Her role was kept at the last and thus makes quite an impression on the audience leaving the theatres.

The movie is available for streaming on Mubi.

3) Pearl (2022)

The second movie in the X franchise by A24, this is by far her best performance. She played such a dual role in X and then in Pearl that many audiences could not even recognize her from the posters.

The sexually liberated girl was transformed into a red-faced woman with her hair neatly tied in lace. She did such a good job that it became one of her most famous roles so far.

The plot centers around a girl in Texas whose parents are German immigrants. We see that her father is sick, and she needs to take care of him under the matriarch of the household - her mother. However, as she gets a taste of outside life and luxuries through movies, she becomes tempted to venture out of her current situation.

Pearl movie 2022 (Photo by Christopher Moss/Origin Picture Show LLC via IMDb)

The movie initially shows Mia Goth’s character as a symbolic pearl that is pure and innocent. The rest of the movie brings out the hideous sides to show that there are dark sides to the moon. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

4) Infinity Pool (2023)

It is one of the most psychotic yet most potent cinemas on this list. The movie takes one hell of a jab at the upper class and shows that underneath everyone's clothes, there is an animal story.

To many, the movie can be reminiscent of a Lord of the Flies situation where there is rampant hedonism, power-hungriness, and a culture based on violence.

Infinity Pool (Image via IMDb)

The movie follows novelist James Foster and his rich wife, Em. A mysterious woman once appears and claimed to be the biggest fan of James’s books. Guided by her, they go outside their resort to find sinister things awaiting his fate.

From writing to imagery, everything is done to perfection. The movie is a long metaphorical comment on wealth, anarchy, violence, and hedonism and truly works on the audience's mind long after watching the movie.

The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Mia Goth is truly one of the few talented actors who have given new meaning to acting in the horror genre. Naturally, fans have started to get excited over the rumors of Mia Goth entering Marvel. Many fans have taken to social media and are hoping that the news is true.

