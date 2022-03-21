X: How does Ti West's slasher film end?

X is a highly awaited American slasher movie that made its debut at South by Southwest on March 13, 2022. It made its arrival in the United States on March 18, 2022, by A24. Ti West has served as the writer, director, producer and editor of this horror movie.

The promising cast list of the movie includes Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Brittany Snow, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi. The movie pays tribute to the classic slasher movies and since its release, has been getting rave reviews from both viewers and critics.

Ti West’s brand new slasher film X chronicles the story of a team of filmmakers making an adult movie in rural Texas. When the hosts find out what they are really doing there, the entire cast and crew are made to fight to save their own lives.

The ending of X explained

Will Maxine and Lorraine survive in X?

At the end of the A24 slasher movie, X the narrative cycle closes itself by bringing viewers back to the gory scenes displayed at the very beginning. The final scene of the movie witnesses just two members of the surviving crew- Maxine, who hid under Pearl and Howard's bed, and Lorraine, who was locked in the basement of the farmhouse.

Howard and Pearl, intrigued by their savage killings, become engaged, giving Maxine the chance to crawl away to find Lorraine. But when Lorraine is finally freed by Maxine from the basement, she reacts irrationally, blaming Maxine for all the horrors that have been unveiled throughout the slasher-horror movie.

Hysterical, disoriented and panicked, Lorraine tries to run away from the farmhouse, only to be shot dead by Howard. The movie's endgame then precedes, with Lorraine's death rattling Howard and urging the heart attack he has dreaded for a long period of time.

Furious by the demise of Howard, Pearl makes an attempt to shoot Maxine with her husband's shotgun, however, the power of the shotgun's blast throws Pearl backwards, leading to break her hip.

At the very end of the movie, as Pearl lies stricken on the ground, begging, Maxine takes revenge by reversing over her head in RJ's van in a specifically brutal scene before driving at the highest speed away from the farm.

The very next morning, Sheriff Dentler and his team arrived at the house to retrieve the dead bodies, which they believe to be of the intruders as suggested by Howard's call.

But police later on discover RJ's camera and speculate what the footage was, denoting Howard and Pearl's murderous deception is soon to be discovered. The horror movie then ends with a jaw-dropping revelation that Maxine was the daughter of a conservative Christian, whose speeches were played in the house throughout the entire movie.

The horror movie X, released on March 18, 2022, is now playing in theaters.

