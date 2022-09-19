Pearl movie 2022: Why are fans loving Mia Goth's slasher film?

Ti West's new slasher flick Pearl, starring Mia Goth in the lead role, has been garnering massive attention from fans and critics around the world. Most users on Twitter praised Mia Goth's performance in the film, with some describing it as "one of the all-time great horror movie performances.''

hack mozhur @themackjosier #PearlMovie is easily my favorite film of the year, and Mia Goth gives one of the all-time-great horror movie performances. Go out and see this one while its still in theaters! #PearlMovie is easily my favorite film of the year, and Mia Goth gives one of the all-time-great horror movie performances. Go out and see this one while its still in theaters! https://t.co/MmgDS4KiaJ

The film was screened at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2022, following which it arrived in theaters in the US on September 16, 2022. Read on to find out what more fans and critics have to say about Pearl and Mia Goth's performance.

Twitterati go wild over Mia Goth's slasher film Pearl

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Pearl. While some were impressed with Mia Goth's performance in the lead role, others were raving about the film, rating it as one of the best movies of the year. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Terry Gordy's Home! @_fryler #XMovie & #PearlMovie are two of my favorite films of the year, and with #MaxXxineMovie on the way, Ti West is really knocking it out of the park in this trilogy. Both films look beautiful, and Mia Goth gives 3 performances between 2 films that will blow you away! #XMovie & #PearlMovie are two of my favorite films of the year, and with #MaxXxineMovie on the way, Ti West is really knocking it out of the park in this trilogy. Both films look beautiful, and Mia Goth gives 3 performances between 2 films that will blow you away! https://t.co/OeIoYiRvxm

The Hollywood Handle 🔜 #LFF/#NYCC @The_HollywoodH #PearlMovie is one of the BEST movies of the year. Mia Goth brings a phenomenal performance in a horror movie full of blood, tension and incredible scenes that’s a pure gift for all the slasher and ‘X’ fans. I’m in pure love. #PearlMovie is one of the BEST movies of the year. Mia Goth brings a phenomenal performance in a horror movie full of blood, tension and incredible scenes that’s a pure gift for all the slasher and ‘X’ fans. I’m in pure love. https://t.co/Y0F8EDf5fX

hugeasmammoth.films @hugeasmammoth_ I liked #PearlMovie a lot but I do wish they’d explored the love story between Pearl and Howard. But as an origin story, it work’s brilliantly. Mia Goth is truly amazing. That Oscar nomination should be hers already if there was any justice in the world. I liked #PearlMovie a lot but I do wish they’d explored the love story between Pearl and Howard. But as an origin story, it work’s brilliantly. Mia Goth is truly amazing. That Oscar nomination should be hers already if there was any justice in the world. https://t.co/KOplxqFcJk

Adam Hlaváč 🎃 @adamhlavac Ti West’s X trilogy is slowly shaping up to become one of my favorites series of horror films in quite some time. If you haven’t seen #XMovie or #PearlMovie check them out! Ti West’s X trilogy is slowly shaping up to become one of my favorites series of horror films in quite some time. If you haven’t seen #XMovie or #PearlMovie check them out! https://t.co/P4Zx9MocDe

B29 Media @ TIFF22 @B29Media



This was an Oscar worthy performance no doubt and the way Mia portrays Pearl’s shifting personality while still making the audience feel a sense of empathy for her struggles is brilliant! Mia Goth has a 6 minute monologue in #PearlMovie that will absolutely blow your mind!This was an Oscar worthy performance no doubt and the way Mia portrays Pearl’s shifting personality while still making the audience feel a sense of empathy for her struggles is brilliant! Mia Goth has a 6 minute monologue in #PearlMovie that will absolutely blow your mind! This was an Oscar worthy performance no doubt and the way Mia portrays Pearl’s shifting personality while still making the audience feel a sense of empathy for her struggles is brilliant! https://t.co/0uARcQjePz

e ✨ @dreamygidget How good was #Pearlmovie ? Mia Goth’s 6 min monologue triggered a panic attack. 2022 is the year of slow burn horror movies and I’m here for it How good was #Pearlmovie? Mia Goth’s 6 min monologue triggered a panic attack. 2022 is the year of slow burn horror movies and I’m here for it

Nikko is not at TIFF @NikkoCaruso #PearlMovie is a showcase of talent for Mia Goth & Ti West. Goth gives one of the best horror performances in recent memory & West’s creative direction is firing on all cylinders. The two create an unsettling slow-burn into madness. It adds to “X” but also works on its own @A24 #PearlMovie is a showcase of talent for Mia Goth & Ti West. Goth gives one of the best horror performances in recent memory & West’s creative direction is firing on all cylinders. The two create an unsettling slow-burn into madness. It adds to “X” but also works on its own @A24 https://t.co/XhF4tVrUcq

Overall, the film has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to Mia Goth's stunning performance in the lead role and Ti West's distinctive directorial vision, that elevates the film to a different level altogether. The movie also pays quite a few homages to several classics from the golden age of Hollywood. Critics at the Venice Film Festival unanimously praised Goth's defining performance.

Pearl is a prequel to another slasher flick helmed by Ti West, titled X, also starring Mia Goth in the lead role. The film, which was released in March this year, received positive reviews from critics and also turned out to be a commercial success. A sequel to X, titled 'MaXXXine', is reportedly in the works.

A quick look at Pearl's plot and cast

Pearl focuses on the tragic backstory of its titular character as it depicts her transformation into becoming a deranged killer. The official synopsis of the film, as per A24, reads:

''Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother.''

The description further states,

''Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.''

The movie is reportedly doing quite well at the box-office, and with critics all around the world raving about the film, it'll be interesting to see how the newly announced sequel to X will pan out. Viewers can look forward to another engrossing movie that does complete justice to the acclaimed franchise.

Apart from Pearl and X, Goth is known for her performances in Nymphomaniac, High Life, and Emma, to name a few. The movie also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, like David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and Matthew Sunderland.

Pearl is currently showing in theaters in the US.

