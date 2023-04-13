''Why did she sell out so hard?'': Mia Goth's casting in Marvel's Blade draws divisive response from fans

Mia Goth has become one of the most popular actresses in recent years, and she's ready to expand her glorious portfolio by starring in a Marvel movie. Deadline recently reported that Mia Goth has been cast in a significant role in the upcoming 2024 MCU film Blade.

Even though she has been a part of the industry for quite a while, her success has been fairly recent. She played an adult film actress in the 2022 film X. Fans loved Goth's brilliant performance, and the movie was a massive success. X's prequel, Pearl, drew healthy box office numbers, and the actress quickly established dominance.

Fans are glad that she is getting the attention she deserves, but some think she is becoming a commercial actress after getting cast in a Marvel film.

Fans polarised over Mia Goth's casting in Marvel's Blade

While many fans thought that Mia Goth's addition to Blade was a stroke of genius, some said that she has completely sold out. They believe that the actress will now take on big-money roles like these instead of films where she can candidly display her raw talent.

While Marvel and DC films have been hugely successful in recent years, they have also been criticized by traditional film lovers. One of Marvel's most vocal critics is the legendary Martin Scorsese, who compared the films to theme park rides and didn't even consider them as movies.

While some are unaware of who she is, many are excited to see her in a Marvel film. They claimed that Marvel has been doing an excellent job of casting female talent. Fans want Goth to play a character called Lilith or a vampire in the film. They even hope that she gets cast as Harley Quinn in the future.

Who is Mia Goth?

Born on October 25, 1993, Mia Goth is of Brazilian and Canadian descent. At the age of 14, she was discovered at the Underage Festival in London by fashion photographer Gemma Booth, who signed her to Storm Model Management. She went on to appear in advertisements for Vogue and Miu Miu.

After auditioning for films, she won her first role in Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac. Goth starred in Ti West's slasher film, X, released in March 2022, to massive success. She starred in a dual role where she played both an adult film actress and an elderly woman. Playing an older woman, she wore extensive prosthetic makeup, which took almost 10 hours to put on.

After the success of X, she starred in its prequel, Pearl, and even the horror film Infinity Pool. She is currently working on the third and final installment of the X trilogy, titled, MaXXXine.

