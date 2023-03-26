Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie fans argue over Harley Quinn as Joker: Folie à Deux drops new set photos

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the most anticipated projects of the next year. The follow-up to the exciting Joaquin Phoenix starrer will introduce a few important characters this time, including the menacing Harley Quinn, portrayed by Lady Gaga. After dropping a first-look picture months ago, Joker: Folie à Deux has recently revealed Lady Gaga's new look in the movie.

However, this seems to have been met with both positive and negative comments, given the popularity of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who won hearts in the otherwise underwhelming Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Given that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume in Joker: Folie à Deux is quite different from that of Robbie's, fans compared the two and shared their opinions on social media.

. @lemmeSway

should have gone to the theatres to watch her last two films as HQ lmao



Also do they not know that these are seperate HQs?? Like we are just getting more of the character!!?! The people crying over Lady Gaga's HQ for Margot Robbie'sshould have gone to the theatres to watch her last two films as HQ lmaoAlso do they not know that these are seperate HQs?? Like we are just getting more of the character!!?! The people crying over Lady Gaga's HQ for Margot Robbie'sshould have gone to the theatres to watch her last two films as HQ lmao💀😭Also do they not know that these are seperate HQs?? Like we are just getting more of the character!!?! https://t.co/lalDG5GVJD

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will premiere in 2024.

Fans have mixed feelings about Lady Gaga's look in Joker: Folie à Deux

Despite the reactions prompted by it on social media, this isn't the first poster that gave a glimpse at Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Previously, Lady Gaga was unveiled as Harley Quinn on Valentine's Day, with the release of an offbeat poster.

The new set of images offer a clearer glimpse of Harley Quinn's appearance. Gaga's Quinn seems to be more grounded in reality and fits the aesthetics established by the first film quite well. However, fans of both actors have been quite actively comparing the two ever since Gaga's glimpse as the supervillain came to light.

KYLE - jurídico jaime reyes @eukylerayner margot robbie as harley quinn in suicide squad

lady gaga as harley quinn in joker folie à deux



(first pictures of them on set) margot robbie as harley quinn in suicide squadlady gaga as harley quinn in joker folie à deux(first pictures of them on set) https://t.co/HdwwFG1oD5

DStyles510 @DStyles0510

🤔🤨 🧐🫤 Im Sorry But Margot Robbie Is My DC Universe Harley Quinn Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Version Is🤔🤨🧐🫤 Im Sorry But Margot Robbie Is My DC Universe Harley Quinn Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Version Is 😤🤔🤨😑🧐🫤 https://t.co/bYJjjdEnAw

(´༎ຶД༎ຶ`) 🦋🔺 @tellmeimbello i'm sorry but that's not harley quin that's lady gágÁ! where's margot robbie? i'm sorry but that's not harley quin that's lady gágÁ! where's margot robbie? https://t.co/Sldg6jCUT5

Enid Sinclair @_That_Queer_Kid IS LADY GAGA REALLY FRIGGIN PLAYING HARLEY QUINN- NOT HATE TO MY QUEEN GAGA BUT I THOUGHT WE AGREED THAT #MARGOTROBBIE WAS FOREVER OUR REAL HARLEY QUINN-? WHAT HAPPENED TO HER-? IS LADY GAGA REALLY FRIGGIN PLAYING HARLEY QUINN- NOT HATE TO MY QUEEN GAGA BUT I THOUGHT WE AGREED THAT #MARGOTROBBIE WAS FOREVER OUR REAL HARLEY QUINN-? WHAT HAPPENED TO HER-?

While many expected Margot Robbie to return to the popular role, several other fans have argued that Gaga's look is more mature and better in some aspects.

Margo ♡ @NellieLaRoy_

I probably will have to tweet it every time Gaga as Harley photos drop Few fan bases started using Margot Robbie’s name to hate on Lady Gaga. i hope little monsters know that we, Margot’s fans have nothing against Gaga and we are excited to see her version of Harley QuinnI probably will have to tweet it every time Gaga as Harley photos drop Few fan bases started using Margot Robbie’s name to hate on Lady Gaga. i hope little monsters know that we, Margot’s fans have nothing against Gaga and we are excited to see her version of Harley Quinn ❤️I probably will have to tweet it every time Gaga as Harley photos drop 😩

Joey Monda @joeymonda Lady Gaga is always gonna stand out in a crowd Lady Gaga is always gonna stand out in a crowd https://t.co/3jsX9rRIIS

What did Margot Robbie say about Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn?

Even though some fans seem to be at loggerheads with each other, Margot Robbie had previously claimed publicly that she was very happy about Lady Gaga's selection as the new Quinn. She said in an interview:

"I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,"

The veteran actress added:

"I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it."

While there is still time before the second Joaquin Phoenix film comes to theaters, more details about the same should start pouring in quite soon. Stay tuned for updates.

