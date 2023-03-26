Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie fans argue over Harley Quinn as Joker: Folie à Deux drops new set photos

Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the most anticipated projects of the next year. The follow-up to the exciting Joaquin Phoenix starrer will introduce a few important characters this time, including the menacing Harley Quinn, portrayed by Lady Gaga. After dropping a first-look picture months ago, Joker: Folie à Deux has recently revealed Lady Gaga's new look in the movie.
However, this seems to have been met with both positive and negative comments, given the popularity of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who won hearts in the otherwise underwhelming Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Given that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume in Joker: Folie à Deux is quite different from that of Robbie's, fans compared the two and shared their opinions on social media.
Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will premiere in 2024.
Fans have mixed feelings about Lady Gaga's look in Joker: Folie à Deux
Despite the reactions prompted by it on social media, this isn't the first poster that gave a glimpse at Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Previously, Lady Gaga was unveiled as Harley Quinn on Valentine's Day, with the release of an offbeat poster.
The new set of images offer a clearer glimpse of Harley Quinn's appearance. Gaga's Quinn seems to be more grounded in reality and fits the aesthetics established by the first film quite well. However, fans of both actors have been quite actively comparing the two ever since Gaga's glimpse as the supervillain came to light.
While many expected Margot Robbie to return to the popular role, several other fans have argued that Gaga's look is more mature and better in some aspects.
What did Margot Robbie say about Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn?
Even though some fans seem to be at loggerheads with each other, Margot Robbie had previously claimed publicly that she was very happy about Lady Gaga's selection as the new Quinn. She said in an interview:
"I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,"
The veteran actress added:
"I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it."
While there is still time before the second Joaquin Phoenix film comes to theaters, more details about the same should start pouring in quite soon. Stay tuned for updates.