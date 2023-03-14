"Y'all need to go outside": Fans defend photographer after video of Lady Gaga looking 'angry' at Oscars 2023 surfaces online

On the 95th Academy Awards ceremony's champagne carpet, Lady Gaga was seen helping a photographer who fell while walking past her. The photographer appeared to be trying to take a picture of Gaga's Versace outfit when he lost his footing and slammed into the carpet.

The shocked singer let out a gasp before immediately running over to assist the man as he sprung to his feet. The flustered man had an extremely awkward reaction, which has sparked debate online about its appropriateness.

He patted Lady Gaga's lower hip.

In one of the videos from the Oscars carpet, Gaga seems to look irritated by the stranger touching her lower hip. Her facial expression turns serious as soon as the hand touches her.

Fans took to social media to discuss whether Lady Gaga was uncomfortable with the touch or not.

Netizens are confused about the intentions of the photographer towards Lady Gaga

Social media users took to Twitter to discuss the true intentions behind the fallen photographer's touch. Some called it extremely inappropriate, while others believed that the man didn't have a chance to think about anything at all.

Users called out the photographer for touching someone "inappropriately," regardless of whether they were famous or not. Others talked about how he shouldn't have thanked her like that since she was a stranger and a victim of s*xual abuse.

Other users tried to pacify the negative comments by calling it out as it is.

A third set of social media users tweeted about how the negative commenters weren't living in the real world. In their opinion, the photographer didn't mean any harm and was too flustered to think straight.

The internet is divided, with some saying that it was a mistake while others claim it was on purpose.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song but lost to Naatu Naatu

Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick song, Hold My Hand, was nominated at the 2023 Oscars for Best Original Song. However, it lost to Naatu Naatu from RRR in that category.

The 36-year-old singer entered the awards ceremony in a gorgeous and daring black Versace ballgown. It had a sheer corset top and a full skirt. Lady Gaga completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

She also performed for the audience in a stripped-down look. Her hair was turned into a beautiful French braid, and she sported little to no makeup while singing to the crowd. She adorned it with casual black jeans and a dark gray t-shirt. The singer received an ovation from most of the crowd present at the Oscars.

Her charitable attitude didn't go unnoticed by fans either. She was praised for her efforts to save the photographer in heels and a low-back dress.

She later made her way up the stage to present the award for Best Picture with Liza Minnelli.

