Who fell at the Oscars 2023? Viral Lady Gaga video wins hearts online

Along with her stunning Oscars 2023 look, Lady Gaga's actions won the hearts of thousands online.

As the singer posed for photos on the red (champagne) carpet, she saw one of the photographers lose their balance and fall. The singer rushed to help the photographer, who had gotten up by then, and asked him if he was okay. Needless to say, fans were impressed by her caring nature and took to Twitter to talk about the same.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Lady Gaga ran to help a photographer who fell at the #Oscars Lady Gaga ran to help a photographer who fell at the #Oscars https://t.co/czfGHvN29s

The 2023 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023. While the award ceremony saw several winners, it was Lady Gaga's actions that won over fans' hearts. As they praised her, fans used words like "hero," "mother" and "Queen" to describe her.

Lady Gaga helping the photographer at Oscars 2023 wins support online

Lady Gaga entered the award ceremony adorning a straight-off-the-runaway Versace sheer gown. Her attire stunned everyone as they stopped in their tracks to photograph the Shallow singer, who posed for pictures on the not-so-red but champagne carpet.

However, as she walked down the carpet, she noticed a photographer lose his footing and fall over. She immediately stopped posing and rushed to help him up.

Quetz @TheFifthQuetzal @ladygaganownet I’m pretty convinced at this point she’s Jesus @ladygaganownet I’m pretty convinced at this point she’s Jesus

Her actions were appreciated by fans across the world and some said that she didn't think for a second before rushing to help the photographer. Users also pointed out that while they expected celebrities to act surprised and pitiably, they didn't expect the Poker Face singer to go rushing to help the man.

Lady Gaga performed her track Hold My Hand at the Oscars 2023

Later, the singer changed out of her gown and put on a simple outfit of black jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a no-makeup look to perform her song Hold My Hand. She introduced the song while sitting on a stool and said:

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement."

The(e) Linda Cardwell Resister @CardLinda @ladygaganownet She’s helped other people who had mishaps and missteps at events. That must be in her nature to give support and render aid to those she can. @ladygaganownet She’s helped other people who had mishaps and missteps at events. That must be in her nature to give support and render aid to those she can.

Lady Gaga spoke about Hold My Hand at the Oscars and said that it was a deeply personal song for her and added:

“We need a lot of love to walk through this life and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

At the Oscars, Lady Gaga was nominated for the award of Best Original Song for Hold My Hand. However, she lost out to Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

Elizabeth Banks almost tripped at the awards ceremony too but recovered quickly

The director of Cocaine Bear walked onto the stage to present the Visual Effects category when she tripped. Fortunately, she managed to regain her balance and righted herself quickly.

She looked relieved and gracefully made her way across the stage alongside a costumed bear to announce the award. She joked that the bear tripped her up.

Before Banks, Jennifer Lawrence happened to fall up the stairs in 2013. She was collecting her Best Actress trophy for the Silver Linings Playbook when she fell over.

